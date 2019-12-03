AMORY – During Nov. 18’s Monroe County School Board meeting, board attorney Jim Keith gave an update on developments relative to staff changes on the state level that will affect education on the local level.
He said Keith, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has increased the number of auditors in his compliance division. The wrinkle is that they have little to no experience auditing school districts, in his opinion.
“While the fundamental auditing guidelines have not changed, school district finance has some unique aspects,” Keith said after the meeting.
Keith advised board members that officials from the state auditor’s office look for an attitude of cooperation while their newer staff members familiarize themselves with how schools operate.
“There are a few bumps in the road, but you don’t need to be afraid. Our mission is to keep you out of legal trouble. There is no thing such as a risk-free action. Insurance coverage [for errors and omissions] is critical when working with information systems,” he said.
Keith shared a memo about the accountability process standard that describes the role and responsibilities of the board.
“The board’s role is limited to matters of setting policy,” he said.
In other business, Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan presented a strategic plan for the district that generated a time of discussion before it was approved.
Board president Linda Bickerstaff voiced her concerns about tracking the success of graduates.
“What’s happening with the kids when they leave us? Can we find out how they rate their college- or career-readiness?,” she asked.
Jernigan said the district’s graduation rate is well above the state average. School board member Chris Markham echoed Bickerstaff’s concern.
“We need a success rate, not just a graduation rate,” he said.
He supported Jernigan’s statement by saying the district’s students are sought after.
In a separate matter, Markham responded to an item in the superintendent’s monthly updates regarding the use of district-owned vehicles. He asked Jernigan to provide more information about policy pertaining to the use of the vehicles for administrators to commute between work and home.
Jernigan said the policy in place allows personal use of vehicles as a no-cash fringe benefit. After extended and intense discussion, Markham’s motion for the superintendent to gather more information received a second by school member Mickey Miller but did not garner enough votes to pass.
Keith weighed in on the matter saying that the state auditor prefers issuing reimbursement to employees for the use of their own vehicles on school district business. Jernigan contended that if the privilege were withdrawn, he thought he would need to raise administrators’ pay to compensate.
Keith interjected his support on Jernigan’s behalf.
“The environment is more competitive than ever for quality administrators and teachers,” he said.
In other business, Jernigan announced that girls’ volleyball will be introduced as part of the athletic program to replace fast-pitch softball.
“We’re looking at $23,000 to $25,000 to get our facilities up to competition grade. It’s going to be a good change of pace, and we’re trying to keep the costs to our booster clubs to a minimum,” he said.
Regarding chronic absenteeism, Jernigan reported that the 2018-19 school year bounced back from a bad hit the previous year.
“Our average [absenteeism rate] is about 19 percent. We’re mass-flooding everybody. We’re determined to break this cycle. We’re calling at intervals of five, 10, 12 and 15 absences,” he said.
Bickerstaff was gratified at the report.
“It’s impressive,” she said.