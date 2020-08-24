AMORY – Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan spoke about handbook policy changes accommodating circumstances brought on by the pandemic during Aug. 11’s Monroe County School Board meeting.
Jernigan reported on discussions held with administrators and superintendents from other districts about policy governing student participation in athletic programs while maintaining required attendance in academic classes.
“We need to look at ours to handle our athletes that are not in class versus those who are in school and how we can fairly apply something across the board,” he said.
Jernigan said more than half of the other districts he contacted abandoned keeping a presence policy in place, leaving coaches to decide when student athletes would play in games.
He suggested for the Monroe County School District to remove the policy wording “student must be present all day” and revise it to read “athlete must attend school” without stipulation as to how much time to allow added flexibility for distance learners.
“We don’t want to create the unintended consequence of skipping classes on game day and then show up to play,” he said. “We’re going to see how that goes this year, especially given the circumstance we’re in.”
Another policy item Jernigan wanted to remove was the 63 percent stipulation for minimum daily attendance. He gave an example that if a student was late by 15 minutes or more, it would result in an absence rather than a tardy.
“That drives our absenteeism up,” he said. ‘Since the state-mandated 63 percent is automatically calculated anyway, this policy doesn’t help us to meet our 63 percent to mark the student absent when they are actually tardy.”
Jernigan said current policy defines an absence as missing more than 15 minutes of a year-long class or more than 30 minutes of a block.
He stated that approximately 10 percent (or a little more than 200 students) of the district student population is currently participating in distance learning. He expects that number to fluctuate by the end of the first nine-weeks grading period as students will need to be quarantined in the event of contracting coronavirus.
In other business, Jernigan briefed school board members on the district’s application for approximately $741,000 of grant money through the Equity in Distance Learning Act for purchasing student devices, which requires a 20 percent match from the district.
Federal programs director Billy Tacker is determining what district funds can be used to come up with the match. The stipulation of the grant is that the funds must be used for distance learning devices for students and staff.
“Our current plan is to purchase a Chromebook computer for every student in kindergarten through 12th grade and a laptop computer for every teacher. It is reimbursement only based on a state contract which has not been set yet.”
Tacker projected the cost per device, including protective covers and insurance, to be $300 to $330 per Chromebook for students and approximately $1,000 per laptop for teachers, making for an overall expenditure for the district to be as much as $700,000.
“This purchase goes over every threshold that we have for federal procurement,” he said.
The district must put together plans for eligibility, acceptable use and sustainability of the program once funding from outside of the district runs out.
“We have not received any templates yet. They’re still trying to train and figure out what they’re going to do on the state level. We’ll have to have a special-called board meeting once the templates are released,” Jernigan said.
The deadline for completion set by the state department of education is Sept. 1.
Jernigan responded to a question from school board member Tracey Cockerham to recap the big picture on the district’s preparation in case a second wave of coronavirus comes, as is suspected by many.
“We anticipate some closures that may start off with a classroom. If the numbers grow, we may have to shut a grade level down. The indicator of closing a school will be due to the number of staff not able to be there versus the number of students. Recommendation from the state department of health is for groups or classrooms to be quarantined if three or more positive cases are diagnosed. We are doing our due diligence [to encourage compliance with COVID guidelines]. The staff was surprised at how smoothly the reopening went. If we can catch a kid coming in with a fever, we will probably have saved 15 more from having to go home,” Jernigan said.