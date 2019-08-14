AMORY – During its Aug. 9 meeting, Monroe County School District Superintendent Brian Jernigan briefed school board members about an annual active shooter drill mandated by the Mississippi Legislature to be practiced within the first 60 days of the new school year.
“We have no exact definition of active shooter on the books,” he said. “We’re having meetings with safety personnel to work out details of locking down our campuses. We’re also coordinating civilian response with our communities to minimize any panic when they see emergency vehicles on campus. It’s just a drill going on.”
In other business, district financial officer Sayonia Garvin presented a balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2020, which was approved by the board.
“It’s what I want to see,” said school board president Linda Bickerstaff.
Monroe County forester Michael Hughey updated the board on projected income and expenses to manage the district’s 16th Section land. He said timber prices have decreased.
His spreadsheet showed a projected revenue for 2020 totaling $229,500 and estimated expenses at $39,885.
“We ran out of time to get the prescribed burns in,” he said, referring to weather delays this year. “I’m working to set up a field tour to demonstrate how we’re trying to make money for the district.”
Bickerstaff was excited about the idea of the tour. Jernigan, on the other hand, offered a reality check.
“Even with maps, it’s hard to fathom how much there is. We might have to break [the tour] into sections. I don’t think we could get it all in on one day,” he said.
Assistant district superintendent Kevin Threadgill gave an update on progress of getting this spring’s tornado damage at Hamilton Attendance Center fully assessed.
“There is lots of paperwork and protocol involved, but the end justifies the means,” he said. “Claims turned in before Scott Cantrell retired reflect an estimate from $15,000 to $19,000. We have a $10,000 deductible, of which 75 percent will be covered by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.”
According Threadgill, all construction at Hamilton will replace conditions in place before the storm.