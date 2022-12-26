AMORY – Lengthy and, at times, heated discussion during the Monroe County School Board’s Dec. 15 meeting focused on maintaining security at the district’s campuses.
School board member Chris Markham expressed his concerns about gaps in monitoring activity by school resource officers, who also assist in directing traffic.
“School Resource Officers (SROs) don’t need to be directing traffic. There are sheriff’s deputies on campus to handle that. The SROs don’t need that distraction,” he said.
Markham has maintained for some time that Hatley Attendance Center needs more than one SRO due to the size of its enrollment. Hatley is the largest campus in the district. The school added a second parking area for students this year, and the SRO commutes between the areas on a golf cart.
Markham made a motion, which ultimately died due to lack of a second, for the school board to direct the sheriff to instruct SROs to monitor students only and not be involved with directing traffic.
“We’ve waited too long on this,” he said.
Superintendent Chad O’Brian countered, saying SROs helping direct traffic increases visibility of security to the public. School board member Tracey Cockerham also disagreed with Markham’s motion.
“I am opposed to telling the sheriff’s department what to do,” he said.
O’Brian added the extra funding required for a second SRO at Hatley could not be justified, even in light of a recent incident in which a former student was charged after allegedly assaulting a Hatley student in the school’s parking lot. The incident drew Markham’s frustration about the school board’s inaction on hiring a second SRO.
“Hiring another SRO is not going to provide the bang for the buck that we need. The assault incident that happened was unfortunate but can happen anywhere. Officers cannot be everywhere all the time,” O’Brian said.
Efforts to mitigate security issues undertaken by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office include using SROs from the Monroe County Career and Technical Center and Advanced Learning Center to supplement morning patrol at Hatley before they return to their respective posts in time for students to arrive on their campuses.
Markham disapproved of those measures, but O’Brian countered with a defense.
“The CTC and ALC do not have car lines to monitor first thing in the morning,” he said.
O’Brian said he will request for Sheriff Kevin Crook be present at January’s school board meeting to further discuss the matter.
The school board approved another measure to bolster campus security proposed by O’Brian to recruit auxiliary SROs who would receive law enforcement training to qualify them to carry weapons.
“We need more than good intentions. We need good actions. This is important to me, and I want to get the ball rolling,” he said.
All facets of bringing auxiliary SROs on board will be addressed further during the next school board meeting.
Markham approved of the initiative, saying he thinks there would be less liability for auxiliary SROs carrying weapons than there would be for armed school staff with concealed-carry weapons permits.
“There are things we could do differently, but we’ll never eliminate all the risk,” O’Brian said.
In other business, O’Brian briefed school board members on the Affordable Connectivity Program offered to the district by MaxxSouth Broadband based on a $14 billion program recently created by Congress replacing the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.
The benefit will provide a discount of as much as $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.
“The family of any student that receives free or reduced lunches qualifies for a $30 credit toward their Wi-Fi bill. This program is applicable to any Wi-Fi provider. It’s a great program. This information will go out in January,” O’Brian said.
School board members approved for the district to participate in the program.
School board officers were reappointed to their respective positions for another year following a motion made by retiring school board member Butch Palmer. Linda Bickerstaff serves as board president, while Cockerham is vice president and Markham is secretary.
Bickerstaff presented a gift to Palmer in honor of his 12 years of service.
“We have disagreed, but his heart has always been in the right place,” O’Brian said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.