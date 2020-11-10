AMORY – The Monroe County School Board addressed electronic device use policy revisions handed down from the Mississippi Department of Education during a special-called meeting Oct. 21.
“Once we discovered the policy revisions, we needed to get the ball rolling on first approval,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan. “Other policy language was clarified to facilitate use of devices since the Chromebooks have been received and issued.”
Jernigan reported having consulted with other district administrators throughout the state to develop the policy.
“This is a new road for us to put together an agreement for using the devices,” he said. “We weren’t sure about whether requiring younger students to carry the devices home every day whether they used them or not was a fair thing to do.”
The document is labeled as the Responsible Use Guide and Agreement for parents. He proposed that starting out, kindergarten through fourth-grade students would take the computers home on an as-needed basis as directed by the teacher.
Another challenge raised by Jernigan is charging the computers every day.
“We’re looking at getting some additional carts (for charging the devices at school), but the kids will be responsible for charging the devices at home,” he said.
School board president Linda Bickerstaff supported Jernigan’s proposal for the devices to be transported home on an as-needed basis.
“There’s no magic number,” Jernigan said of determining take-home privileges.
School board member Chris Markham acknowledged the challenges faced.
“There are so many scenarios to deal with. It will change again,” he said.
“The biggest point is all the what-ifs,” assistant superintendent Billy Tacker said.
Jernigan said devices will remain with each assigned student throughout the life of the device or the duration of the student’s attendance at the Monroe County School District. The devices have a three-year warranty and a life expectancy of three to eight years.
School board member Butch Palmer voiced a concern that a proposed $20 technology fee may not be affordable for every student.
“Everybody is moving in the direction of technology fees. It’s either that or raise taxes,” Jernigan said, adding the fee provides for needed technical support, upgrades and insurance on the devices.
He also said the district does have a hardship waiver for which parents may apply.
“Sustainability is a tricky issue with license renewals and upgrades. Some licenses are not renewable after a certain number of years,” Tacker said.
Jernigan conceded that additional staff may need to be hired to handle technology maintenance.
In other business, a policy item regarding protocol changes in handling sexual harassment charges was referred to board counsel Jim Keith for review.
“We had to get some feedback on basing a decision on a preponderance of evidence versus clear and convincing evidence. Per Mr. Keith’s correspondence, we’re going with clear and convincing evidence,” Jernigan said.