AMORY – The Monroe County School Board is grappling with funding cuts, as well as ambiguities in directives from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) for setting the course for the upcoming school year.
“This is a first for us to discuss,” said district business administrator Sayonia Garvin as she handed out packets describing how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the district’s budget moving forward.
“We haven’t gotten full funding in several years,” she said, referring to the annual shortfall in Mississippi Adequate Education Program funding enacted to establish funding levels necessary to meet successful student performance as set by MDE. “Full funding has been cut by nine percent anyway.”
Garvin presented three different options for next school year’s budget, all of which involve budget cuts that could be as much as 15 percent. Details are still forthcoming as meetings of the MDE and the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) continue through the summer.
“We’ll know more in a couple weeks,” she said.
Garvin expressed hope that more anticipated federal funding will mitigate some of the shortfall in addition to ad valorem income and other taxes that are expected to be steady or increasing. She cited an example of the district reaping the benefit of a $19 million tax exemption for Tronox.
Garvin expects for the district’s fund balance to still be solid despite all the uncertainties on the horizon.
“We’ll still be to the good without taxes going up. Our fund balance is still going up,” she said.
Superintendent Brian Jernigan voiced his agreement with Garvin’s assessment.
“We were able to save enough this year to absorb the budget cut and still fund the teacher pay raises we approved for next year,” he said.
Board president Linda Bickerstaff was gratified about the good report.
“We can see that we’ve been blessed,” she said.
School board members engaged in extended discussion with Jernigan about options for structuring the upcoming school year after he announced the first press release received from the MDE looking toward the coming year.
The report is the result of a work group of MDE officials with nine superintendents from a diverse range of school districts to outline the key issues districts need to address in reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year.
MDE directed local school districts to be responsible for designing school schedules that best meet the needs of their communities. School calendars, including the first and last days of school and school holidays, are set at the district level.
“It looks like we’re going to have 140 different ways to have school,” Jernigan said, referring to the approximately 140 districts across the state.
Even though individual districts are granted latitude to operate their schools based on options that include traditional in-person attendance, a hybrid of in-person and online learning or total distance learning similar to the fourth nine weeks’ shutdown, every school must still conform to the state requirement of 180 school days for the year.
The board deferred any action until the next update from the MDE after the State Board of Education meets June 11.
In other business, Jernigan said the Gilmore Foundation is again offering partnerships for funding school projects and that he had gladly accepted board chairman Skip Miles’ offer to submit an application for a grant.
“We will be receiving a grant of around $49,000 that will go towards campus improvements at the Advanced Learning Center at Becker,” Jernigan said. “They have promised annual donations to the school district but could not project specific amounts.”
Jernigan reviewed a lengthy list of needs and projects throughout the district in need of funding as it comes available. He set up a file for ready reference of projects awaiting funding.
“The grant will free up $49,000 for something else needing funding,” he said.
In other business, Jernigan said the district could continue its liability coverage with the cooperative plan offered by the MSBA. His primary concern was that the $2 million coverage for cyber claims was intact.
“Is that enough? I don’t know, but it’s standard,” he said.
The district’s insurance representative, Mike Manning, was on hand to assure the board that the district is adequately covered in his opinion.
“We did the best we could. You can’t be protected against everything,” he said.
The board voted to decline an offer to purchase seven acres of land adjacent to the Hatley Attendance Center campus since there are 38 undeveloped acres behind the ballfields.
“I can’t see us needing that land for expansion,” Jernigan said.