AMORY – Monroe County School District officials are taking proactive measures to ensure their schools remain safe.
During their July 28 meeting, members of the MCSD Board discussed the ways they're making their schools safer for both students and teachers. These include training of staff to handle active shooter events and monitoring students’ activity on school-issued laptop computers.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an upcoming active shooter training at the Advanced Learning Center for both law enforcement and staff.
Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian said the district has acquired the means to monitor keystroke activity on students’ devices when accessing the internet. Assistant superintendent Billy Tacker emphasized that screenshots are transmitted to school administrators and IT support staff to help strengthen the filtering in place for accessing online content.
“The system is going to be a lot stricter than we might be because they’ve got to be on the safe side," he said. "Any content that the (vendor) feels may be a threat to someone, whether cyber bullying, pornography, whatever, a screenshot will be sent to the administrator for his review. There is no longer a question of whether a student searched for the content – the keystrokes tell. The process is live now."
School board member Chris Markham questioned whether employees' computers are monitored in the same way. Not currently, Tacker replied.
Markham said every computer on the school district's campuses needs to be monitored the same way.
“There are different steps for different computers and users,” Tacker said.
O’Brian said grants continue to help pay for school resource officers (SROs) in the amount of $10,000 match per officer up to a maximum of $50,000. An officer with a vehicle will be stationed at every campus.
Markham repeated his request to have two SROs at Hatley instead of just one due to the larger student population. O’Brian will discuss the concern further with Sheriff Kevin Crook.
“I think the general consensus is that they caution about the necessity of having a second SRO at Hatley,” he said.
Markham emphasized the fact based on enrollment that the Hatley SRO has nearly twice the number of students to serve opposed to other district campuses.
“If he says we still need only one, I’m extremely disappointed. This is the least we can do,” he said.
Managing gate sales
School district business administrator Tracy McCollum reported a change in business practices to keep cash on hand from athletic gate receipts rather than depositing the money and withdrawing it again for the next game.
Markham took issue and asked what authority others have to tell a school how to run its business. McCollum said the issue lies with the lack of a paper trail of checks on file to obtain cash needed for game operations.
“If they can’t find checks, they can’t get more change, and checks have to be board-approved. Most schools keep gate change on hand between games,” she said.
School board member Butch Palmer recommended looking into getting a safe for Smithville for keeping gate change for ticket booths to upgrade security to match the other schools.
“I don’t feel comfortable with a locked filing cabinet,” said school board president Linda Bickerstaff, who supported his recommendation.
Markham asked for the school board to determine the appropriate amount of gate change for each school to keep on hand. O’Brian said the decision on that matter would be best left up to the bookkeepers.
“Somebody needs to figure out what should be an adequate amount. Hatley and Hamilton don’t need to keep the same amount on hand. The fan base at Hatley is a lot larger than Hamilton,” he said.
Markham furthermore advocated a move toward electronic ticket sales to replace cash. O’Brian countered that the public was already polled about the matter, not to mention advice was sought from the state attorney general’s office.
“We’ve been told that we cannot go all electronic because of an opinion issued that you are denying access to public events by going strictly electronic. You have to have a gate in addition to providing electronic service,” O’Brian said.
Markham complained that insufficient information has been released to keep track of revenue from gate receipts.
“Since I’ve been on the board, I’ve been trying to get the information about how many tickets were sold at what amount so that we can break it down to see what amount of change was taken out and what was paid to referees and divide the remaining sum by the number of tickets sold. We’ve never been able to get clear information. What we have gotten is so vague that it would take an accountant to figure it up,” he said.
O’Brian said the numbers reflect paid attendance but not season ticket holders or others attending with passes.
McCollum maintained that the report provided to the board contains the information requested.
Board member Tracey Cockerham suggested formulating a spreadsheet to summarize transactions for every gate for each game played.
Bickerstaff noted that the request was made for a simplified financial report.
“It will help for us to read (and understand) it a little better,” she said.
In other business, the school board approved expenditures for repairs at campuses, including plumbing repairs to the restrooms at the Hamilton football field, a new cooler for the Hatley cafeteria, sewer repairs, a new air conditioning unit at Smithville and a replacement panel for the yard sign at the Advanced Learning Center.
Monroe County forester Michael Hughey updated the school board on 2022 income/expenses from management work on school trust lands. According to his report, the actual net income to the district for timber sales for fiscal year 2022 totals $225,895.25.
Bickerstaff asked to take Hughey’s report under advisement for any action required at the next regular meeting.
