AMORY – During its Feb. 14 meeting, the Monroe County School Board discussed the possibility of soccer programs for the district’s schools.
“You can take action or gather more input,” said district superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian.
School board member Chris Markham suggested building a program for the schools in collaboration with the Amory Parks and Recreation Department, which already hosts soccer games, until the school district becomes self-sustaining over time.
“I look at it as a positive that gives other students an opportunity to play team sports that my not be available to them with football, baseball and basketball,” he said.
O’Brian agreed that as many opportunities as possible need to be provided for students, but the investment needs to be compensated by fielding a competitive team. He advocated more research on the topic to identify a true need.
“Let’s get a good plan together to make sure it’s going to be a good investment,” Markham said.
O’Brian pledged to pursue discussions with park and recreation directors for more fact finding.
In other business, school board members heard concerns about the use of data walls as incentives, a method used to illustrate students’ achievement using materials, such as tape and sticky notes.
“My suggestion is to use research and data combined. We are more of a data-driven process instead of using research. Research- or evidence-based teaching will be much better and will help with mastery, which is about helping students set and achieve goals,” said Samantha Houston.
She expressed her opinion that data boards exhibit students’ performance.
“(Data walls) are going to harm (students) more than help them understand what’s going on. We’re not serving our children in the way they need to be served. The data walls need to come down. The students don’t want their stuff up there for every class to see, and they know which wall applies to which student. No matter how anonymous you try to make them, the kids are going to find out. It’s manipulation that amounts to bullying our kids. I didn’t find out about them until December,” Houston said.
She also expressed her concern about keeping class sizes equal in order to make sure all students’ educational needs are being met – both in mainstream and in special education settings. She thinks that current policy needs to be revised.
School board member Tracey Cockerham expressed his appreciation to Houston for her thorough research and professional presentation.
“It’s a real concern. It’s not a simple matter to just hire more teachers. There’s a challenge on both sides,” he said.
Markham added his appreciation, saying the school board will research Houston’s concerns. She said her goal is not to hurt anyone but rather to effect social change.
While no action was taken, school board president Linda Bickerstaff also said her concerns will be addressed.
In other business, school board attorney Jim Keith provided clarity to all aspects of the lighting upgrades across the district’s campuses, which were approved at the previous meeting.
“The main concern with the contract is that it had to have a guarantee clause that ensures that the cost of the project would be paid for through energy savings. We’re not required to do it this way,” he said.
District superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian described two options for payment that included a lump sum payment of $549,000 or monthly installments.
He advocated using monthly installments in lieu of the fact of other capital improvement projects that will be going on at the same time, including some canopy replacements and roof repairs at Hatley Attendance Center.
“Those are projects costing multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars and will need to be designed and managed by consulting architects,” he said.
O’Brian also mentioned conversations throughout the state about a five percent increase in the Public Employees Retirement System (premiums) anticipated sometime next year that could impact district funds to the tune of $300,000, in addition to an expected $500,000 expense to the district for staff salaries that will have to be absorbed when federal COVID-19 relief funding expires.
“All those things are out there. The thing to consider is that we’re going to be able to do this LED lighting upgrade throughout the district with no up-front costs and no significant difference in monthly budgeting. It is more money, but I would at least like to see us do it for a couple of years,” he said.
Keith emphasized that the energy savings factor is the driving factor to go with monthly installments rather than a lump sum payment.
“The intent is for (the district) to be able to use its money in other ways by spreading the payments out over time. It also allows the district to be able to avoid the bidding process,” he said.
O’Brian characterized the arrangement as a win-win all the way around.
“There’s no downside to it, and there’s no action required,” he said.
O’Brian also touted the district’s graduation rate.
“You probably saw where our district has been recognized as having one of the highest graduation rates in north Mississippi. These graduation rates will be in this year’s accountability model. Hamilton’s rate is 97.5 percent, Smithville is 95.3 percent, and Hatley is 84.5 percent. It’s a job well done,” he said.
