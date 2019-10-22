AMORY – Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan explained the mechanics of the state accountability model during the Oct. 7 county school board meeting while recapping recent Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) school ratings.
The Monroe County School District achieved a B rating.
“It’s complicated. We start measuring student performance in the third grade. The state accountability model requires 95 percent participation to be counted,” he said.
He detailed the difference between 700-point and 1,000-point benchmarks, saying attendance centers are grouped in the 1,000-point scale.
Per MDE criteria, campuses with kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms are labeled as attendance centers as opposed to schools where elementary, middle and high schools are in separate locations.
Jernigan further explained how numbers are obtained and tabulated, which result in the academic standing of the schools and school district.
“We begin with classroom goals. Each class sets growth goals based on post-assessment trends. Classroom goals gathered together make a school goal and ultimately a district goal,” Jernigan said. “Proficiency and growth are where the rubber meets the road in maintaining our current rating as we pursue our goal of an A rating.”
In other business, Jernigan said another increase in health insurance premiums was passed down from the state without advanced notice. The premium payments are split between employees and the school district.
“It will be an $18,000 cost to the district that is not in our budget,” said district business administrator Sayonia Garvin.
Jernigan also brought up the three-mill note renewal to finance the purchase of 10 new buses, adding district officials are entertaining proposals from two law firms on the matter.
He described the two-pronged approach employed by consulting law firms for the paperwork in which legal counsel acts as the financial advisor and also works through the procedure for the district.
Jernigan responded to a question from school board member Chris Markham about whether a note needed to be kept active.
“We don’t want to let the note roll off. We need to let it continue so we don’t have to apply over again with the risk of raising taxes. We have 28 bus routes with mostly 10-year-old buses,” Jernigan said.
According to Jernigan, a three-mill note generates a loan of $875,000 financed by taxpayers through a 10-year term. After the discussion, the school board voted to retain the current law firm, Adams and Reese LLP, for renewing the note.