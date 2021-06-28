AMORY – Monroe County School District Business Manager Tyler Freeman gave the school board an outlook of the school district’s upcoming fiscal year budget June 15 ahead of the annual budget hearing in July.
He pointed out student enrollment being down is a concern for years to come, as the Mississippi Senate’s agreement funded the same number of students through the Average Daily Attendance (ADA) fund as were enrolled in 2019.
“This is a positive as far as this year. The base student cost went up, and they funded us for the same amount of kids for the prior year,” Freeman said. “We are getting more money this year than last year. The scary thing about this is that it’s one time. Next year when we get ADA, is it going to be that much less money if enrollment stays the same? To me, that’s what’s going to happen. If enrollment keeps trending down, I think we need to plan for a loss of MAEP (Mississippi Adequate Education Program funds) next year.”
Freeman said the school district has done a good job in finding areas of savings in the district maintenance fund.
Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan said efforts have been made to find out the plans of students choosing to homeschool instead of attend the Monroe County School District. Since 2018, 102 students have selected homeschooling rather than attending classes at Hamilton, Hatley or Smithville.
“We have asked our counselors and administrators to reach out to them and ask them what their plans are to come back,” Jernigan said. “Some are saying they are, and some are saying they don’t know yet. We have also asked them to complete forms about why they decided to go.”
Jernigan said transfers into the school district have offset some of the losses; however, the district is still at close to 100 students less than in 2019. Freeman confirmed it is a problem in other school districts across the state.
Freeman gave an update on financials, which included the district receiving 94 percent of its ad valorem request.
The school district’s annual budget hearing will be July 22 at 3:30 p.m., which is being held before the regular monthly school board meeting.
The district also confirmed it will offer free lunches next school year as well.
In other business, Mike Manning of Galloway, Chandler and McKinney Insurance gave a presentation on renewing the district’s property insurance.
He received quotes from the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) and Liberty Mutual and recommended for the school board to go with the Liberty Mutual quote.
The school district paid $251,000 last year for its property insurance, and the MSBA’s quote was $340,000, plus $18,000 for cyber with a large deductible. Liberty Mutual’s quote was the same but included the cyber and had a lower deductible.
Manning said he hoped to get three other quotes on the wind buyback deductible, which is $100,000 through Liberty Mutual.
“You could buy a separate policy that is a wind deductible buyback that reduces it to $25,000.
The quote I have, and I’m trying to get some more, is $20,000 for the wind buyback,” Manning said. “That puts you at $360,000. You have to weigh those odds, ‘Am I going to spend $20,000 to save $75,000?’ If we knew we were going to have a claim, is it going to be over $20,000?”
School board member Chris Markham suggested reviewing what the coverage needs are.
“That’s a $100,000 increase. I would like to see what we can do without,” Markham said. “It might be a good time to do a thorough check and see if we can get anything out of there. It may not be anything we could do, but that’s a large increase.”
Manning also said the original quote from Liberty Mutual could change minimally, and the school board decided to vote through teleconference on the main policy for property insurance and also on the wind buyback deductible after he receives more quotes. The school board set a date of no later than June 28 of voting on the policies.
In other business, Bo Todd of the Day Foundation made a presentation, along with a request for road easement agreement on 16th Section land. The school board was not able to make a permanent decision yet.