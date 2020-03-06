AMORY – Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford addressed its partnership with the Monroe County School District for on-campus health services during Feb. 25’s school board meeting.
“We served 833 students, faculty, and staff with 1,742 visits last school year,” she said. “We knew that we would initially be operating at a loss, but we are seeing improvement from last year.”
Access receives grant funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The amount of grant funding does not increase with the number of patients and services, but the grant helps improve access to health care services for people who are uninsured, underinsured, or medically vulnerable.
Sumerford listed successes for the clinics, saying that clinics are fully credentialed with Medicaid and most insurance plans and enrolled in the Vaccines for Children Program with the Mississippi Department of Health. Flu vaccines have been offered to students, faculty and staff. With the implementation of the MyCarePlan app, parents can complete registration online, which eliminates the need for paper forms.
One of the remaining challenges has been to increase the number of wellness visits, especially for students requiring sports physicals. Sumerford said Access is committed to providing staff coverage and adding additional clinic days as needed.
She outlined opportunities pertaining to health and wellness that included using telehealth for the nurse practitioner to collaborate with the school health services medical director. She also discussed opportunities for future grants and praised the great teamwork between the Monroe County school nurses and the school health staff.
Access Family Health Services continues to work toward being self-sustaining and provides school-based health services in 10 schools throughout Monroe County and contiguous counties.
“It’s hard to operate in small towns, but we’re fully committed,” she said.
In other business, Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center Director Jeff Brooks and Advanced Learning Center Principal Misty Powell gave reports on their schools.
In addition to Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville, the Monroe County CTC serves students from Aberdeen and Nettleton high schools. Its list of courses include welding, engineering, collision repair and health sciences.
“We offer eight courses at two campuses,” Brooks said.
He credited grant money as being vital to the operation of the center.
“Perkins funding is our cash cow,” he said, referring to the main federal funding source for career-technical education programs, known as the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006.
Brooks gave an overview of how the scope of training offered at what was formerly called a vocational-technical school has broadened.
“The mentality behind vocational-technical education has changed,” he said.
Brooks listed the goals of the Monroe County CTC as providing a safe and secure learning environment, maximizing student achievement and maintaining financial stability. He touted some success stories during his tenure as director to date.
“Some of our health sciences students will achieve certification in triage to be able to work with first responders. We also have a couple of students interviewing for an apprenticeship with a local boat manufacturer,” he said.
Furthermore, Brooks said the residential carpentry students built Santa’s float for the Aberdeen and Amory Christmas parades the last couple of years. He cited the student projects as one aspect of the center’s approach to industrial partners.
“We want to build it the right way. Our kids are an investment in the future. We have a three-year backlog of work for public clients,” he said.
Board president Linda Bickerstaff was impressed with Brooks’ presentation.
“We were once close to losing that program. I’m not worried about losing it anymore,” she said.
Powell reflected on her 18 years of working in the school district.
“I’ve worked with all ages. It’s refreshing to be back with the high school age,” she said.
The Advanced Learning Center hosts two Monroe County CTC classes, culinary arts and law and public safety, at its Becker campus. Additionally, it hosts advanced placement curriculum in English, math, science, social studies, Spanish and visual art.
“We have a great opportunity to reach out to our students and help them achieve their goals,” she said.
Powell emphasized that great leaders must first be good followers.
“We don’t just receive knowledge but go on to share it through leadership skills. It’s amazing to see what our students will do,” she said.
The ALC has established a team of delegates who serve as goodwill ambassadors and are involved in activities directly related to recruiting, community services and public relations for the school.
Brooks gave an overview of the mission of the Monroe County School District.
