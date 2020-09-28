AMORY – The Monroe County School Board honored its parents and teachers of the 2019-20 school year as part of its Sept. 15 meeting. The presentation was previously scheduled for earlier in the calendar year but was postponed due to pandemic restrictions.
Parents of the Year were Angela Wilson for Hamilton Attendance Center, the late Danielle King for Hatley Attendance Center and Monica Pierce for Smithville Attendance Center. Pierce was unable to attend the meeting due to traveling, and King’s plaque was received on her behalf by her husband, Mike, and sons, Cade and Connor.
Teachers of the Year, who were nominated by their peers, were Anna Maria Davis at the Advanced Learning Center, Allen Moore at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center, Linda Isbell at Hamilton, Kayla Tucker at Hatley and Kathy Dean at Smithville. Isbell was voted the district’s Teacher of the Year.
Davis and Dean were second-time winners for Teacher of the Year at their respective schools.
In other business, the school board approved Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan’s recommendation for the Wednesday early releases be extended through the end of the fall semester.
The school board further agreed to delay its annual visit to the district’s campuses until spring semester, tentatively setting dates for April 12 and 13 before state testing begins.
Jernigan said funding for students’ and teachers’ devices provided through the Equity in Distance Learning Act (EDLA) was being processed for the district.
“We expect to have the devices delivered during October or November,” Jernigan said. “We’ll have a sticker party at each school once we get them for fixed asset identification. We ended up obligating ourselves for a little over $1 million to get these devices. We were troubled at how much we would have to spend for the match, and we’re thankful to [human resources director] Mr. Billy Tacker who worked with Toyota to secure a $20,000 donation to help so we wouldn’t have to pull that amount out of our [operating] fund balance.”
Some of the EDLA funds will be used to help purchase Google Enterprise to enhance Google Classroom for the teachers.
In other business, Jernigan mentioned district’s decreased enrollment.
“Our enrollment is certainly a concern. We have lost about 150 kids between last year and now. Several are doing home school, while others have moved out of the district. Students that decide to return after first semester are not counted by the state for funding. Student numbers for funding are determined during October and November. The district will not receive funding for students coming in after that. Average allocation from the state amounts to $5,800 per student,” he said.
Jernigan said distance learners in the district amounted to approximately nine percent of the student population.
“The numbers of distance learners are changing daily at our campuses due to those that are on quarantine. This is in addition to the nine percent who elected to do distance learning this year,” he said.
Jernigan furthermore said attempts to set up hot spots for connectivity in areas without internet service are still being met with challenges to get service up and running. Currently, the best remedy is boosting Wi-Fi connectivity at all the school campuses. Jernigan anticipates the district to receive as much as $184,000 for that effort.
During a special-called meeting Aug. 27, the school board approved the district’s application to the Mississippi Department of Education to receive funds to administrate EDLA.
The school board also approved to receive funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program during that meeting, which is part of the CARES Act and is providing funding to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools.
“The ESSER Funds for COVID relief will help with a portion of the district financial match of the Equity in Distance Learning Grant,” Jernigan said.
In other business from the special-called meeting, the school board approved a contract agreement to begin a roof project at Hatley Attendance Center and a replacement maintenance employee for Hamilton Attendance Center.