The Hamilton FFA chapter champion parliamentary procedure team was recognized during last week's Monroe County School Board meeting. Pictured are, from left, vice president Taylor Crawford, Kaitlynn Usrey, Will Hollis, Paylin Markham and chapter president Isabella Markham. The team placed first in the state in parliamentary procedure competition.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – During its Sept. 13 meeting, the Monroe County School Board recognized the Mississippi Junior Future Farmers of America (FFA) champion parliamentary procedure team from Hamilton.

