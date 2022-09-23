AMORY – During its Sept. 13 meeting, the Monroe County School Board recognized the Mississippi Junior Future Farmers of America (FFA) champion parliamentary procedure team from Hamilton.
“On behalf of the senior team, we are very proud of these juniors. They worked very hard for many hours and strived to meet their goals,” said chapter president Isabella Markham.
Hamilton FFA advisor Jennifer Terrell joined Markham in praising the group’s accomplishments.
“Parliamentary procedure refers to a set of rules for conduct at meetings that allows everyone to be heard. This FFA career development event allows students to learn parliamentary rules and apply them in a judged demonstration. The Hamilton Junior FFA Team competed at the federation, district and, ultimately, the state level, where they placed first. This was the very first year to compete in the event for all members. They learned very quickly and worked hard to achieve this goal. We are super proud of their accomplishments,” she said after the meeting.
Team members present also included chapter vice president Taylor Crawford, Kaitlynn Usrey, Will Hollis and Paylin Markham. State winners unable to attend included Ella Kendall, Aubrey West and Aniyjah Randle.
“You’ve not only made your district proud, but also your parents,” said school board president Linda Bickerstaff.
Safety matters
Mike Manning and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office representatives briefed the school board on the application process of applying for insurance for the district pertaining to staff carrying weapons on campus.
Manning stressed to the board the specifics involved in this kind of insurance coverage.
“The school resource officers are not your employees. If they cause a lawsuit or get hurt on duty, it’s on the sheriff’s department. If you have armed personnel that are school employees, then it’s on you,” he said.
Manning could not speculate on the possible cost for such insurance to the district.
“That’s a bridge we’ll have to cross at that time,” he said.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey, Jr. addressed a list of questions from an insurance provider shared by Manning regarding training required for school personnel to be certified to carry weapons on school campuses.
“Teachers and administrators certified to carry weapons will be trained and deputized as auxiliary officers and will be subject to the same background checks and mental health exams as we are. All other training will be conducted on an as-needed basis. Deputies are requalified quarterly with a minimum passing score of 92 on the exam,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian characterized the mission as a process that the district is working through.
“We’re just getting started. Our goal is to make our schools safer and protect our district from liability. We will have to address the cost of coverage when we find out more. We will complete the application and work through the process,” he said.
Richey stressed deterrence begins with awareness by both staff and parents of behavioral clues that there may be problems among students.
He also illustrated a number of hand signals in conjunction with an agenda item dealing with setting policy governing acceptable hand gestures and signals in student athlete photos.
Building improvements
Architect Rud Robinson and Dr. Adam Pugh of Pryor Morrow Architects presented the school board with construction documents for window replacement and improvement at the district’s campuses.
“Our goal is to achieve an awardable bid for a cost-effective project that is both buildable and reasonable,” Robinson said.
Assistant superintendent Billy Tacker is concerned time is running out to spend money earmarked through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
“The major portion needs to be spent by the end of 2024,” he said.
Plans previously approved by the school board for cafeteria expansions at the schools had to be shelved because bids received greatly exceeded budgeted funds.
The school board approved the documents to be put out for bid. Advertisements for bids will be published Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, with bids due no later than 2 p.m. Nov. 1.
“I’m confident that we’ll be able to do this and have some money left over,” O’Brian said.
