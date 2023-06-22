mcj-2023-06-21-news-mc-school-board

Hamilton High School Future Farmers of America members were recognized by the Monroe County School Board last week for winning at state competition, which led to eligibility in national FFA competitions this year and next year. Pictured, from left, Paylin Markham, Gracie West, Ethan West, Isabella Markham and Taylor Crawford.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Five Hamilton High School students participating in the Future Farmers of America and their advisor, Jennifer Terrell, were highlighted for wins at state competition during the Monroe County School Board’s June 13 meeting.

