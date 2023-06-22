AMORY – Five Hamilton High School students participating in the Future Farmers of America and their advisor, Jennifer Terrell, were highlighted for wins at state competition during the Monroe County School Board’s June 13 meeting.
The group represented teams that competed in junior and senior parliamentary procedure and food science, which both won first-place awards.
“This is our first senior team, and we have achieved some massive records this year. We’ve gotten second place before but never first,” Terrell said.
She said junior competitions go as far as the state level, but senior competitors can vie for the opportunity to go to nationals. However, only one senior team can go.
“We let the students make that call, and they chose parliamentary procedure. That team will be going to Indianapolis, Indiana in October. We’re really excited about that,” she said.
Terrell invited supporters to be on the lookout for forthcoming fundraisers as the team must raise its own travel budget.
In other business, insurance agent Mike Manning presented quotes for renewing the district’s coverage.
“We’ve never had a year like this,” he said in presenting a quote that was nearly double compared to last year’s term.
School board member Chris Markham called for a comprehensive inventory of all district assets to find any savings possible in the premium.
District business manager Tracy McCollum said Manning already did the work.
Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian said the sticker shock is severe for the district.
“While we’re not in a bind, this can’t continue to happen every year,” he said.
The school board accepted the quote less wind buy-back coverage over Markham’s lone dissenting vote.
In another financial matter, the board voted to increase ticket prices for district varsity football games from the current $5 to $7. The $5 ticket price will remain in effect for all other events.
“We can’t continually give to other districts without recouping it from visiting patrons,” O’Brian said.
Assistant superintendent Kevin Threadgill updated the school board on timber harvesting operations on the district’s parcels of 16th Section land, which involved an emergency sale to permit storm-damaged trees to be harvested.
“We’re not going to get a lot out of it, but it’s still better than letting the damaged timber rot. If it sits and goes to rot, we would have to pay for a bulldozer to come in and clear the land (for replanting),” he said.
Threadgill said approximately one-half acre of land was approved for clearing by county forester Michael Hughey to provide access for harvesting equipment to get to parcels of the district’s land with storm-damaged trees.
“In doing so, they gave us probably triple of what they normally would have for that half-acre of land,” Threadgill said of Weyerhaeuser.
The school board approved the decisions made after hearing his report.
“It’s a win-win for us,” board president Linda Bickerstaff said.
