AMORY – The Monroe County School District honored its teachers and parents of the year as part of Feb. 15’s school board meeting. This year’s district teacher of the year is Sylvia Faulkner of Hamilton Attendance Center.
“Not only is she our teacher of the year, but she is also the district teacher of the year. She has been teaching for 20 years with a broad range of leadership roles and awards,” said Hamilton Attendance Center Principal Michelle Stevens.
Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan chimed in with his memories of Faulkner’s father, who owned Sunflower Foods where he once worked stocking shelves.
Hamilton’s parent of the year is Emily Kennedy, and Stevens expressed appreciation for the encouragement she provides with coffee and muffins from her business across from the school.
“We’re very fortunate to have Ms. Kennedy as a vital part of our school family,” she said.
At Hatley, Natalie Mohler was named parent of the year, and Tonya Horton is the teacher of the year. Mohler and her husband, Brandon, have three children attending Hatley.
“They are active members of our softball boosters. Their daughter, Brooklyn, plays on the team. They are at every game and are constantly giving of their time. We could not have a successful team without them,” said Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton.
She saluted Horton by sharing a few memories.
“We went to high school together. This is her 18th year of teaching English subjects and she is currently teaching English II, which is a state-tested subject. It’s no small feat to undertake something like that. She combines her care for her students with empathy, care and concern for them. She’s a great encouragement for me,” Keeton said.
Smithville Attendance Center Principal Dr. Chad O’Brian presented Jennifer Fines as parent of the year, thanking her for calling him to express concerns rather than posting about them on social media.
“Even if there were no other reason, she became my parent of the year. She didn’t go to anybody else – she came to me,” he said.
Smithville’s teacher of the year, Misty Kennedy, was unable to attend.
“She has taught for 25 years, teaching from kindergarten to fourth grade. She’s taught both of my sons and my daughter. She is national board certified and a model teacher all the way around. I think she has won this award before. I regret that she is retiring after this year,” O’Brian said.
Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center Director Jeff Brooks presented general construction and residential carpentry instructor James Stark as teacher or the year.
“He sees the potential in every student. He develops relationships with the students. He is a leader and team player on our staff, as well as a constant learner himself,” Brooks said.
Advanced Learning Center Principal Misty Kirby presented culinary arts instructor Lamon Stapleton as teacher of the year.
“He’s young, vibrant and excited. He just completed his master’s degree in leadership from Mississippi University for Woman and is going on to pursue national board certification. He’s constantly on the go, wanting to better himself for his students. He always smiles, even when he’s tired,” she said.
In other business
As far as redistricting, Jernigan updated school board members about changes mandated by redistricting from a report from consultant Chris Watson of Bridge & Watson.
“We will need to move some population out of districts 2 and 5 into District 1. We will be working with the board of supervisors to lock these changes down by the end of February,” he said.
The school board approved donations, including a grant Stapleton secured worth more than $600 for kitchen supplies and approximately $18,000 from Dees Oil Company for a couple of scoreboards at Hatley.
“I’m just floored,” said school board president Linda Bickerstaff.
The school board also approved revisions to the alternative handbook for dress code and electronic devices.
Hatley Elementary School Principal Dr. Kelly Williams’ contract was renewed for another couple of years upon Keeton’s recommendation.
Jernigan also presented certificates of appreciation to school board members in conjunction with National School Board Appreciation Month.
“I appreciate all you do and all you put up with here,” he said with a smile.
Assistant regional forester Brian Wheeler gave an update on cutting and thinning operations on the district’s 16th Section land parcels.
“Pulp wood is a little low, but chip and saw timber prices are better,” he said.
The school board accepted a bid from Weyerhaeuser for cutting timber but rejected bids for the thinning of another tract, electing to wait another couple of years for the timber stand to grow further.