AMORY – While the Monroe County School Board temporarily suspended its public comment policy to allow for questions concerning COVID-19 issues during its July meeting, the policy, itself, was a point of discussion and further action Aug. 10.
“With the understanding we had the temporary suspension of the language that you are required to contact the superintendent – that was for that meeting only – the board policy is still intact,” said board president Linda Bickerstaff, who continued to read the board policy before asking the board if there should be any changes to the policy or not.
After discussion, the school board ultimately voted 4-1 to keep the current policy intact, with Chris Markham voting against. School board attorney Jim Keith previously advised to keep the policy the same.
“I don’t see anything wrong with if someone is sitting here through the meeting and they had a question about a 16th Section lease or a policy they didn’t understand,” he said. “If there was a policy concerning masks, that’s a simple question [district superintendent] Mr. [Brian] Jernigan can say, ‘I can get you a copy of that.’”
Bickerstaff said public comments should deal with comments and not questions. She said the district’s protocol regarding questions falls back on contacting administration.
“We need to make sure we’re staying in our lane. That’s administration. Our job is to handle the business of the district,” she said.
The school district’s public comments at board meetings policy includes that a request to be placed on the agenda must be made to the superintendent’s office at least five working days before the board meeting. Requests not made within the five days are held until the next regular school board meeting.
“If you have a sincere desire to have a question answered, you have an avenue to do it. You just go with public participation and five days beforehand, you ask to be put on the agenda,” Bickerstaff said, adding the five-day window allows for time for Jernigan to research concerns and potentially resolve issues before coming before the board.
Public comments are limited to three minutes for each individual or group. Public comments at special meetings must pertain to the subject of those meetings, according to the policy.
Policy also states public comments are not an opportunity for in-depth discussion with the school board or public discussion but instead an opportunity for the public to make the school board aware of matters related to student achievement and school operations.
It also states board members will not debate if any issues require further consideration. Policy also states if an issue is brought up requiring further investigation and potential board action, the superintendent will be directed to investigate and report back to the school board.
While a small group of parents was present at the meeting, the public comments line item on the agenda was null and void following the vote.
“If a person has something they need to talk to the board or administration about, then they just need to be on the agenda. They’ll have more than three minutes to discuss it. We want the public to feel like we hear them and we do. We talk to the people in our districts, and I hope and feel like they trust me enough that I’m supporting their views within reason,” said school board member Tracey Cockerham.
Following the vote regarding the public comment policy, Markham made a motion to change language in the policy to allow for legal and appropriate questions pertaining to the meeting agenda to be asked. However, the motion died due to the lack of a second.
“I don’t see any problem with a parent asking a question. If I come to this meeting and sit here as a parent, I’d want to be able to ask a simple question if it was legal and appropriate, even if it was, ‘Mr. Jernigan will have to take a look at that. Give him a call,’” he said before his motion died.
Superintendent’s report and other business
During his report, Jernigan gave reports regarding the district, including the enrollment total as of Aug. 10, which increased by nearly 70 students compared to the end of the previous school year. The total number of students was 2,146.
“We are at over 1,000 kids at Hatley now, which is generally where we stay. Hamilton is creeping up a little bit more on theirs from 571 to 590, and Smithville had an increase as well,” he said, adding there are several students returning to the district from the home school option.
He also said the school district received its accreditation status from the state for the current school year. The state auditor’s office also reported there were no findings through an annual audit of the district.
In approving the district’s ad valorem tax request and Fiscal Year ’22 budget, Markham asked if taxes would increase because of the tax request.
“We don’t raise the taxes. We just request the funds that are available due to the assessed values. The mills increased from the meeting we had just very slightly and I don’t know if it will make an impact because of our assessed value going up,” Jernigan said.
He added when the assessed valuation increases, the district can request additional funds to compensate.
“You try to get it as tight as you can without having any impact on the increase,” Jernigan said.
Markham commended Jernigan and the district for keeping requests close to the same as they were when he was elected to the school board in 2019.
The school board also made slight revisions to its safe return plan, which included adding language under the health and safety guidelines that “During the pandemic, MCSD will attempt in good faith to follow the guidelines” and also stating that masks are highly encouraged.
Potential property easement
Bo Todd of the Day Foundation, a Memphis-based nonprofit with Aberdeen ties to the late Clarence Day, explained a request for a perpetual easement for 1.2 acres of district-owned property to provide for attractive right of way for potential gravel mining operations.
He has presented to the Monroe County School Board earlier this year regarding the request.
Markham asked Todd to talk to the Day Foundation about making a contribution to the school district or a royalty from gravel operations.
“We’re running this like a business and we’re in the business of educating our kids. It’s my opinion, personally and in this situation, that we should never sell land. Land will forever make money,” he said.
Any funds the Day Foundation would receive through any potential mining would benefit a list of charities it serves.
Monroe County School District Assistant Superintendent Kevin Threadgill said after checking with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, the district is unable to receive royalties from gravel operations. He said the easement, which is not the sale of property, is the most profitable option for the school district at this point.
Markham said he fears a hunting lease through the district could suffer from a nearby gravel mining operation due to wildlife potentially migrating from the area, which could cause a loss in hunting lease profits.
Todd doesn’t know if gravel would be mined in the area. The Day Foundation just wants to make the site more attractive for potential mining operations.
The matter was tabled, and Todd will talk to the Day Foundation about the possibility of the Monroe County School District being a benefactor.