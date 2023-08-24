AMORY – The Monroe County School Board agreed to investigate enhanced accountability for booster clubs during Aug. 15’s meeting at the urging of board member Chris Markham.
Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian expressed appreciation to the Hamilton Booster Club for raising $10,000 for new flooring at the school, which set off Markham’s concerns for putting accountability measures in place to control misappropriations in spending.
“We need a universal set of bylaws that govern all booster clubs. Club officers need to be held accountable to produce minutes of meetings,” he said.
O’Brian agreed that additional guidelines are needed.
“We have a booster policy, but it only outlines certain things. If the clubs do not abide by policy, they can be disbanded,” he said.
The school board approved O’Brian’s additional guidelines regarding spending – that one person is not in charge of spending. He promised Markham he would work on a set of bylaws to have ready for the board to consider at the next meeting.
The enhanced guidelines will be published on the district’s website once they are adopted.
“I don’t want to get in the business of trying to tell our booster clubs how to run their business. Ninety-nine percent of the time, our boosters do a great job. My intent is to help them provide financial oversight. If we can’t provide integrity with what we’re doing, we don’t need to be doing it,” he said.
Board president Linda Bickerstaff said she thought much of the bookkeeping is sloppy.
Moreover, Markham said the school board needs to be able to see the minutes of booster clubs when decisions about spending money are involved.
“If you don’t require them to turn in minutes, they’re not going to,” he said.
O’Brian said principals do a good job with that.
Business administrator Tracy McCollum said she only retains financial summaries of booster club activities.
Markham complained there are no minutes on file to document the Hamilton Booster Club’s decision to purchase a $5,000-plus sound system for the gymnasium.
“They’ve not had a meeting in two years. How can they have minutes about spending over $5,000? I know that Ms. [Hamilton Principal Michelle] Stevens does not have them. This has been going on for five years. Money has been stolen from cheerleading,” he said.
Bickerstaff said the process to enhance accountability has begun.
Markham emphasized that the clubs need to be held accountable for missing minutes.
“We need to update those things. We need to do a better job to make sure everyone is following policy,” O’Brian said.
In other business, assistant superintendent Kevin Threadgill said the bid for providing and installing new 360-degree security cameras at the district’s schools was awarded to Secure Alarms of Amory.
“Their bid was the low bid, but it also checks all the boxes in the request for proposals without cutting any corners. We will have multiple cameras throughout every campus that can be viewed here at the district office, as well as through an app on our phones. We will also have the ability to quickly link in with law enforcement or first responders in the event of an emergency,” he said.
O’Brian expressed his appreciation for Threadgill’s work on the project.
“Safety and security should always be something we’re looking for. This a great investment in our campuses,” he said.
Threadgill said the contractor projects a 60-day work calendar once the equipment arrives.
“They’re going to have a lot of wires to pull,” Threadgill said.
