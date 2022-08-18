AMORY – During its Aug. 9 meeting, the Monroe County School Board accepted the resignation of District 2 school board member Mickey Miller. District 1 school board member Butch Palmer cited Miller’s resignation was due to personal reasons.
“When you’re ready to leave, you’re ready to leave,” said school board president Linda Bickerstaff.
Miller did not return a request for comment.
The Monroe County School Board seats for districts 1 and 2 will be on the November general election ballot, and qualifying began last week.
Bickerstaff polled fellow board members for their preference of two options.
“We can leave the seat vacant or we can fill it by a process to be determined. We haven’t had this situation before,” she said.
District 3 school board member Chris Markham advocated leaving Miller’s seat vacant due to the brief amount of time remaining before the election.
“You’re looking at four meetings. It wouldn’t be fair for a new member,” he said.
District 4 school member Tracey Cockerham agreed and voiced his perspective of the situation.
“It took me a year to get acclimated to what we should and should not do. It would be better on everybody to leave it vacant,” he said.
Bickerstaff shared her takeaways from discussions she had with the Mississippi School Boards Association.
“We must have someone who comes from that district, so we might get someone who’s already been a board member who would have some advantage there. But again, we’re looking at four months. My opinion is that we leave it vacant also,” she said.
The school board voted unanimously to leave the position vacant.
In other business, the school board approved naming the press box at Smithville High School’s football field in memory of the late Donald Edge.
“Mr. Edge was the voice of the Seminoles for many years. Along with being the PA for football games, he also drove a bus. He was a staple of the school and community. The thing that stood out to me the most was his character. He was truly an example of what a Christian should strive to be. I will never forget after the tornado that destroyed our town and his place of business, he hung a sign in front of his house that proclaimed, ‘The Lord giveth, the Lord hath taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord,’” said superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian after the meeting.
Bickerstaff said due to increases in assessed valuations of the school district’s assets, the increased tax revenue produced would not make it necessary for an increase in millage.
O’Brian said during summer break he met with school principals to develop a strategic plan to increase the district’s accountability rating to an A.
“That’s our goal. We’re cautiously optimistic. We anticipate preliminary numbers from the Mississippi Department of Education in time to announce at next month’s meeting,” he said.
