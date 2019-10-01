AMORY – During Sept. 16’s Monroe County School Board meeting, school board member Tracey Cockerham pitched opportunities to make school athletics facilities available for alumni to use for ball practice.
“We didn’t have that when I was in school,” he said.
Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan said the school district’s insurance underwriters advocate having staff onsite during any time of use.
“I wouldn’t feel right to ask overworked coaches to supervise [during off-hours or holidays],” Jernigan said. “I still don’t know the right approach.”
Smithville principal Chad O’Brian gave his input.
“The biggest issues are being fair for legitimate needs. These people helped build our programs, and they could help us in the future,” he said, citing the example of Smithville alumni Jared Johnson who now plays with a minor league team that is a member of the Atlanta Braves’ organization.
Jernigan put forward some basic provisions to incorporate into policy.
“The activity must be principal-approved. Liability waivers need to be signed, and the user must provide proof of insurance,” he said.
The board tabled action to another meeting.
In another athletic-related issue, there was discussion on the approach to electronic ticket sales for games. O’Brian said he would love the opportunity to pre-sell tickets. Hamilton principal Michelle Stevens voiced a differing opinion.
“We voted not to pre-sell tickets because of the extra workload on our staff,” she said.
Jernigan said he would leave that decision to individual administrators.
In other business, Jernigan updated the board on a move by the Mississippi Department of Education to remove U.S. History from the state accountability model.
“We won’t change how we teach the topic, but it won’t be included in state testing,” he said.
The board also approved the hire of another teacher at Hatley to serve the first-grade, which was pushing the 27:1 maximum student/teacher ratio.
The staff of Smithville school was recognized for maintaining a B rating with the Mississippi Department of Education.
“The state has a system in place that any school that maintains a B rating receives $75 per student to be evenly divided among eligible staff,” he said later.