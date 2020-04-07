AMORY – As another adjustment to COVID-19, March 24’s Monroe County School Board meeting was held through a teleconference, with Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan moderated from the board room.
Protocol had to be adjusted slightly in that all comments had to be preceded by the name of the speaker, and all voting was adjusted to be done by roll call.
The school board approved adjustments to the district’s calendar per directive of Gov. Tate Reeves closing all public schools in Mississippi through April 17 or further notice. The board approved additional administrative leave for employees as allowed by House Bill 1647 for the duration of school closure.
Jernigan updated the board on the district’s grab-and-go lunch program, available at the Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. weekdays while school is suspended.
“We served 205 lunches the first day and 359 the second day,” he said.
Along with the meals, learning resources from the Mississippi Department of Education were passed out to parents last week.
“The lesson packets are guided learning material designed to keep students engaged in learning while studying at home,” Jernigan said. “While we cannot provide formal online learning, we are working with administrators of our schools to survey who has internet access to receive the material online. Printed lesson packets are being prepared to distribute to those who do not have access to internet and computers.”
In other business, Jernigan updated the school board about improvement projects at school campuses. Hatley Attendance Center projects completed to date include the gymnasium foyer’s remodeling, which includes an LED lighting upgrade, and the first portion of roof leak repairs. A contract for upgrading drainage was also completed at Hamilton.