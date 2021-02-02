Many public schools, including the Monroe County School District, have a revenue source through forestland that was established by the U.S. Congress and dates back to the early years of this country.
More than 11 tracts covering 6,570 acres of such 16th Section land in the county belong to the Monroe County School District. According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, there are 39 leases through 16th Section land in Monroe County. On average, leases generate $45,000 for the school district.
Monroe County Assistant Superintendent Kevin Threadgill said the school district’s 16th Section leases include three agricultural, 23 residential, 11 hunting/fishing and two recreational leases for summer ball fields located in the Hamilton and Hatley areas leased by community recreational leagues.
The prices of the hunting and fishing leases vary with the features of the land, such as hardwood versus pine forest or whether the acreage has a river or stream running through it.
“Hunting leases vary with the type of land. Hilly areas tend to have more turkeys while river bottomlands have more deer,” said Mississippi Forestry Commission Area 16 forester Michael Hughey.
He said 16th Section lands in Monroe County north of the Indian Treaty boundary or west of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway are not owned by a school district.
According the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, the federal Land Ordinance of 1785 established the practice of setting aside section number 16 in each township for the maintenance of public schools. The 16th Section land is also known as Public School Trust Land.
As hunting and fishing leases expire, the school district advertises for those interested to submit bids to lease the lands. Bids may be rejected by the school district for various reasons, including if the bid is lower than the figure for which it was previously leased. The previous lessee has the privilege to match the highest offer.
In addition to leases, timber sales also generate more revenue for the school district, and timber management ultimately benefits wildlife through thinning, prescribed burning and harvesting.
“My job as a forester is to manage the timber so that it will bring the best price when the time comes to sell,” Hughey said. “Timber management gives animals more opportunities for nesting and finding food.”
According to Monroe County School District Business Administrator Tyler Freeman, revenue from timber sales must be divided up according to state law into separate 16th Section funds consisting of escrow and interest funds, which are 15 percent and 85 percent, respectively.
“Revenue from timber sales depends a lot on the weather and varies from year to year,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan. “Overall revenue is earmarked for supplies and equipment after maintenance costs for the lands have been met.”