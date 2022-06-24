AMORY – Proposed cafeteria expansions at Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers were put on hold last week due to bids greatly exceeded the district’s budget and architect’s estimated construction cost.
“We received two bids per project, but all came in at three times the amount estimated, varying from $490 per square foot at Smithville to $700 per square foot at Hatley and Hamilton. We were shocked. The figures were extremely high for what we would be getting,” said Dr. Adam Pugh of Pryor Morrow Architects during June 14’s Monroe County School Board meeting.
Monroe County School District Superintendent Brian Jernigan said $370,000 per project was budgeted, and Pugh said there is no margin for making cuts in the scope of the designs.
“Inflation is a huge part of this, but contractors also know that the ESSER funds are there that have to be spent,” said incoming superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian.
Jernigan said the district has no choice but to postpone the projects.
“Given those prices, it would cost us all of our Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding plus another $1.3 million of district money to complete a 3,600-square-foot project,” he said.
School board member Butch Palmer said the figures reflected a trend.
“A lot of projects are being put on hold,” he said.
Assistant superintendent and federal programs coordinator Billy Tacker conceded that no additional money was anticipated on the federal level.
“There’s no way to get additional money. All you can do is reallocate what you have,” he said.
Jernigan advised that in lieu of the cafeteria expansions that the district refocus on its window projects.
“We’re going to be able to do a lot more windows than we were going to do. It still falls under the COVID funding, which allows for increasing the flow of air and create ionization to help reduce airborne viruses. If and when more money comes out, we can revisit the cafeteria projects. We still have the same timeline under which the funds have to be spent. We have to move on,” he said.
Pugh said the bids received were good for 45 days.
School board president Linda Bickerstaff said the board would take no action on the bids.
“We’re doing the right thing sitting on it, but it’s still a big pill to swallow,” said school board member Chris Markham.
Bickerstaff said the school board’s mandate is to be good stewards of taxpayer funds.
“This would be insanity,” she said.
In a related matter, the district’s insurance agent Mike Manning presented the final proposal to renew the insurance coverage for the district’s campuses.
“We’re still looking at a $50,000, or about 18 percent, increase in the premium. It’s not unusual, and it’s not just school systems,” he said.
Markham urged researching what it would take to implement multi-factor authentication for staff in remotely accessing web-based services to reduce the premium for cyber coverage in the future.
Other cost cutting measures continuing to be used include declining or reducing coverage or adjusting deductibles for terrorism, wind and hail, earthquake and flood damage due to the slim chances of those events occurring.
“It’s basically the same as last year, but there’s been a lot of water under the bridge since then,” Manning said.
The school board engaged in an extended review of security measures in place at the district campuses with Sheriff Kevin Crook and chief deputy Billy Richey.
Markham urged for two more school resources to be hired so that each campus would have one full-time officer present, as well as another officer to serve the district’s largest campus – Hatley Attendance Center. He took issue with Crook’s statement that the schools are safe with the manpower currently in place.
"We've been lucky, but that's not good enough," Markham said.
The school board took Markham’s concerns under advisement for further consideration with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Last week’s meeting was Jernigan’s last one, as he is retiring June 30. He recapped a list of successes during his tenure, including a broad range of facility upgrades throughout the district highlighted by getting air conditioning installed in the auditorium at the Advanced Learning Center in Becker.
“We granted pay raises for our staff without a tax increase, along with earmarking funds for air conditioning repairs and replacing Chromebook computers, but the greatest thing I feel we accomplished as a team was to get through COVID.”