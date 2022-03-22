A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The Monroe County School District will begin dismissal at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 due to the threat of severe weather, according to a tweet from the school district.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
Windy with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 22, 2022 @ 1:40 pm
