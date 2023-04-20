AMORY – Different sets of teachers and parents of the year from local schools were recognized as part of March and April’s Monroe County School Board meetings.
“This district couldn’t survive without you. Your influence extends further than the kids,” said district superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian of honorees.
Hatley Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Katie Hughes received the school’s teacher of the year award, while Tawana Nails was honored, along with her late husband, Lee, as parents of the year.
“Mrs. Hughes has taught eighth, seventh, sixth and fifth grades in her 13 years at Hatley and is now teaching fourth grade. Eleven of those years have been teaching math. Since I have had the privilege of working with her as her principal, she has consistently earned the title of an A-rated teacher. Not only are her test scores consistently one of the highest in the school, she is a friend to all of her peers, a dedicated employee and is a positive light in our school community,” said Dr. Kelly Williams, Hatley Elementary School principal.
Williams lauded Nails and her family as being a staple in Hatley’s school community. A sizable delegation of the Nails family was on hand for the presentation.
“Mrs. Nails graciously stepped up to help with the parent teacher organization as an officer last year. Our PTO has more than doubled in size since she and her peers took over. (Her late husband) was right by her side as always as they served our school and community, whether it be serving the staff breakfast or working a booth at our fall festival. We are so proud to have them as part of our Hatley family and will continue to miss Mr. Nails as we do all we can to help her continue to raise the fine young men they are raising them to be,” Williams said.
Smithville’s parent of the year is Lindsey Mitchell, who serves as PTO vice president and is an active member of the softball and volleyball boosters. Her previous service has included Junior Auxiliary, in which she was nominated as president.
“She can usually be found at Smithville sporting events supporting her children and their classmates or at the ball field on the weekend watching her girls pursue their passion. The recent devastation to our community as a result of the strong storms has only further solidified the importance of community and service to her,” said Smithville Attendance Center Principal Jeff Brooks.
Smithville’s teacher of the year is Lisa Hester, who is a Smithville High School graduate. She has taught eighth-grade English, English III and ACT Prep at the school for 11 years.
Brooks shared comments from colleagues who nominated Hester, saying she is willing to do whatever.
“It shows every day,’ he said.
Lindsey Gill is Hamilton’s parent of the year. She serves on the school’s PTO and is an active supporter of athletics and special events at the school.
“People don’t always get to see her because she does so much work behind the scenes without expecting recognition from anybody,” said Hamilton Attendance Center Principal Michelle Stevens.
Hamilton’s teacher of the year is 12th-grade English and journalism teacher Rachel Baswell, who has been on staff there for 11 years.
“She has shown phenomenal growth with her students over the years. It has paid off with helping our test scores,” Stevens said.
Advanced Learning Center Principal Misty Kirby presented Dr. Shawna Dobbs as the teacher of the year. Dobbs is a graduate of Monroe County schools and has spent 23 years of career to date here, totaling 26 years of teaching both English and math.
“We are very appreciative of Dr. Dobbs and all that she does to help her students. She was also named teacher of the year for the 2016-17 school year,” Kirby said.
Dobbs has served on the state superintendent’s advisory council since 2018 and has been selected as STAR Teacher seven times, in addition to co-sponsoring ALC’s delegate leadership team. She was named a fellow of the Mississippi Teach Plus policy committee and served on the teacher recruitment and retention committee.
“She teaches with her whole heart and believes in her students. She’s interested in showing her students how to be good citizens,” Kirby said.
She shared a quote from Dobbs by saying a teacher’s reach goes well beyond the classroom, reaching into the future lives of students.
Monroe Career and Technical Center Director Noah Wren honored first-year instructor Caleb Nowell, who succeeded him in teaching collision repair.
