AMORY – During its May 12 meeting, the Monroe County School Board approved items dealing with building improvements throughout the district, including advertising for bids for roof repairs at Hatley Attendance Center and letters of resolution to renew a three-mill note set to expire this year.
“We are looking at continuing a three-mill note that will help with additional bus purchases and building improvements,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan. “We do not anticipate an increase in taxes by renewing this existing note. We are working with Adams and Reese Law Firm to help with this process. Three-mill notes are very common in most school districts.”
Jernigan updated the school board on the progress of building projects since April’s meeting. New gym flooring projects have been completed at all the schools, while engineering studies and quotes have been completed to repair the floor issues at Smithville Elementary School.
Jernigan announced the teachers and parents of the year who were voted on by peers at their respective schools.
Teachers of the year are Ana Maria Davis at the Advanced Learning Center, Alan Moore at the Monroe County Career Technical Education Center, Linda Isbell at Hamilton, Kayla Tucker at Hatley and Kathy Dean at Smithville.
Parents of the year were Angela Wilson at Hamilton, Monica Pierce at Smithville and the late Danielle King at Hatley, who will be honored posthumously.
“We will do a formal recognition at a later date once this breaks,” Jernigan said, referring to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.