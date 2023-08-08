For School Year ‘22-’23, the Monroe County School District achieved its first ever A rating. Ahead of the upcoming school year, leadership in the district was analyzing spring test data, making final personnel hires and completing last minute improvements on its campuses.
For School Year ‘23-’24, district leaders want to build upon last year’s success.
“We’re an A district, which I’m really proud of. That was a major initiative for me coming in last year. We not only wanted to achieve an A district but we want to maintain that,” said district superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian.
The former Smithville Attendance Center principal is beginning his second year as superintendent.
“I’m most excited about continuing the success that we’ve had. I had a really good first year. We feel like we built a lot of good relationships in the communities. Monroe County has a lot of good things going right now. There’s a lot of good momentum behind the district,” O’Brian.
He asked for parental support and involvement with the district’s three attendance centers.
“That’s one thing Smithville, Hatley and Hamilton have in common is how much the community supports those schools. Get involved. We’re here if you need us,” he said.
With the upcoming school year, O’Brian is excited for the schools in both academics and athletics.
The new school year comes with new faces in some principal positions at Hamilton, Hatley and the Advanced Learning Center.
“We were able to make several in-district moves. Callie McGowan, who is principal at the ALC, was a principal at Hamilton. Jason Cobb was a teacher at Hamilton and now he’s a junior high principal at Hatley. Misty Kirby was principal at the ALC and now she has gone home to Hatley to be the head principal. Outside of Miss [Rebekah] Hunter at Hamilton, everyone is an in-district hire. We feel good about our own people that want to be a part of this district and be a part of leadership in this district. We feel confident about their ability to do that,” O’Brian said.
Just before the beginning of the new school year, planned projects included improving canopies at Hatley Attendance Center and the Hamilton Attendance Center parking lot.
There are no new major policy changes planned for the new school year, but O’Brian stressed the importance of meeting residency requirements.
While the Advanced Learning Center is phasing out its law and public safety course this year, the Monroe County Career and Technical Center will implement its teacher academy, which will be taught by Nora O’Brian.
The program comes with scholarship opportunities and because the teacher academy is in its first year, seniors can pursue them. After this school year, however, students will be required to enroll in teacher academy both their junior and senior years in order to be eligible for scholarships.
“If they’re a completer, they will qualify for a full four-year $36,000 scholarship to William Carey University, which will pay tuition and books. The program is 100 percent online, so they do not have to move to Hattiesburg. If there’s anyone out there thinking about being an educator and mom and dad are worried about how they’re going to pay for college, this is the program for you,” O’Brian said.
He said within three years of graduating high school, participants can be certified-ready to teach in Mississippi public schools.
The program through William Carey University is called Grow Your Own.
“Mississippi is in an overall teacher shortage, and William Carey seems to be the leader in people stepping up who want to get the next generation involved in education,” he said.
O’Brian also talked about the benefits of supplements for coaching and bus driving, which adds to teachers’ salaries.
