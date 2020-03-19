Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan said grab-and-go lunches will be available to students beginning Monday, March 23 at each of the main campuses - Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville - from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Monroe County School District offering grab-and-go lunches
Ray Van Dusen
