AMORY – During the Jan. 12 Monroe County School Board meeting, Monroe County School District Assistant Superintendent Kevin Threadgill gave an update on the district’s guidelines for leases on 16th Section lands owned by the school district.
“I talked to three individuals at the secretary of state’s office who offer us guidance about 16th Section policy. There is very little variance in their guidelines from what we presented to the board last month when it comes to how to proceed with the advertising for bids,” he said.
The 16th Section lands are classified according to use for leasing for agriculture and catfish farming; hunting; and fishing of forest lands. Hunting and fishing leases, as well as agricultural leases and mineral leases that are leased by competitive bid, generate additional funds for school districts.
Threadgill said options for the school board include re-advertising if bids are rejected, awarding leases for an amount higher than the previous highest bid previously rejected, accepting the highest bid received or holding an auction during open session of a school board meeting in the event that all bids have been rejected.
“At least three bidders must be present and participate in the auction in order to utilize this option,” he said of holding an auction. “The opening bid at the auction is the highest bid submitted.”
Threadgill furthermore advised that the current leaseholder has the right by state law to match the highest bid or highest auction result.
“Technically, the current leaseholder does not need to participate in the auction. [The leaseholder] can wait to see what happens and then offer a matching bid if he chooses,” he said.
The secretary of state’s office recommends advertising be done during the month of March, with bids due to be opened in April.
“The board has issued a statement that they expect revenue to be equal or greater than the current lease,” he said. “If it’s not equal or greater, the board has the right to reject that bid.”
According to information from Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, 103 local school districts across Mississippi manage or receive income from 16th Section public school trust lands. The local school boards serve as trustees of 16th Section lands and are responsible for day-to-day management of the lands and leasing.
The secretary of state serves as the supervisory trustee working with local school districts to ensure the lands are managed well and that the revenue from leasing is maximized.
“It’s an area of concern. It’s our kids’ money,” said board president Linda Bickerstaff.
According to the secretary of state’s office, the leasing process is initiated in the local school district. Lease terms are submitted to the secretary of state for his approval and signature prior to execution by the school district and the tenant leasing the land.
“[Under bidding] is stealing from our kids,” said school board member Chris Markham.
Threadgill said the Monroe Count School District currently receives approximately $45,000 per year from its 16th Section land leases.
In other business, the school board held its annual election of officers, which was postponed from December’s meeting. School board president Linda Bickerstaff was re-elected to another term, Tracey Cockerham was elected vice president, and Markham was voted in as secretary.
Superintendent Brian Jernigan said the opportunity for leave entitlement for school district employees under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was extended through March 31.
“It was originally set to expire on Dec. 31, but congress extended it through March 31 for private businesses. That does not put us under that umbrella. However, we can, as a board, voluntarily grant the extension per guidance from the Mississippi Department of Education and [board attorney] Jim Keith,” he said.
The school board approved the extension.
“I think it’s a great thing to do,” Markham said.
School board member Butch Palmer added this year’s Monroe County Spelling Bee has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.