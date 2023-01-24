Bob Prescott of LED Solutions of Birmingham, Alabama speaks to the Monroe County School Board Jan. 10 about lighting upgrades at school gymnasiums. The board granted preliminary approval pending review of contract documents by the school board attorney.
AMORY – Collaboration with consultants for Hatley canopy improvements and gymnasium lighting upgrades at all three attendance centers were discussion points during Jan. 10’s Monroe County School Board meeting.
Pryor Morrow Architects will prepare construction documents for the canopy work to present at February’s meeting for school board action.
District superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian voiced concerns about the state of the campus communications wiring anchored underneath the canopy decking.
The project, itself, is expected to be completed during summer vacation.
The other project on the agenda concerned upgrading lighting at Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers’ gymnasiums.
“This is money that we’re going to spend – either on upkeep, maintenance and additional energy costs or on energy-efficient upgrades that will pay for themselves over time. It’s a positive all the way around to me,” Dr. O’Brian said.
Bob Prescott and Robert Jones of LED Solutions of Birmingham, Alabama gave a presentation about their services to design and install LED lighting to replace existing fluorescent lighting.
“Schools are lit with fluorescent tubes that are obsolete. New LED lighting will last twice as long and use less energy. For example, an old 32-watt bulb is being replaced with LED lighting that burns 12 watts, and there are no more ballasts. LED lighting turns on instantly without the noise and warm-up time of the old fixtures,” Prescott said.
Additionally, he described how multiple lighting effects can be achieved with LED fixtures that use both customizable color and sound.
Prescott projected for the cost of the upgrades to be recovered through energy savings during a seven-year period.
LED Solutions’ contract documents will be reviewed by the school board’s attorney before being voted upon next month.
