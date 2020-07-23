AMORY – The Monroe County School Board received an update July 14 from business administrator Tyler Freeman about what to expect for funding for the upcoming school year.
“Per meeting with Monroe County Tax Assessor Mitzi Presley, overall assessed value on the tax rolls went down approximately $2.7 million from the prior year. Based on that, if we ask for the same amount of money, the millage will go up from last year for operations,” he said.
Freeman said that even with increased millage, the increase would be the second lowest recorded in the last six years. Other contributing factors Freeman cited included decreased state funding based on lower average daily attendance last year, as well as increases in insurance premiums for health at three percent and property and casualty at approximately 15 percent.
Freeman also told school board members to be ready for a cut from the state for vocational funding, but the amount has yet to be announced. Based on trends to date, Freeman expects 10.65 percent less than full funding.
A public hearing regarding the Monroe County’s School District’s next fiscal year budget is set for July 30.
“It seems to be a snowballing year for the state and especially Monroe County School District,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan. “We did not anticipate the losses that we had on our real property assessed valuations. Our mills dropped from 41.48 to 40. When that happened, the value of a mill dropped from $117,660 to $113,000. At some point, we may have to request additional funding, which may increase the millage a little.”
Freeman provided clarification in understanding of the process.
“Schools request dollars rather than mills, and tax levying authorities levy whatever millage it takes to get that dollar amount,” he said.
In other business, assistant superintendent of exceptional student education Shelly Collums reported a slight funding increase despite a decrease in last year’s population of special education students. Collums said staff and programs are continuing basically unchanged.
Jernigan followed up on discussion of some changes in the student handbook for 2021 with a recommendation that the student admission for football games go back up to $5 based on decreases of gate receipts at Hatley and Smithville last year.
He added the start date for fall sports will be delayed two weeks per directive of the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA). The earliest date for football practice is Aug. 17, the first scrimmage is Aug. 28, and the first game is Sept 4.
The school board approved returning the student admission to $5.
In a personal matter, Jernigan said the law and public safety course at the Advanced Learning Center may have to be temporarily suspended for the upcoming year due to staff vacancy.
During his superintendent’s update, Jernigan yielded the floor to assistant superintendent of planning and policy Kevin Threadgill to report on repairs to campus buildings during the summer.
Jernigan followed up with updates on getting handrails installed in the bleachers of stadiums at Hatley and Hamilton. Any metal salvaged for recycling during remodeling will return a percentage for scrap value to the school district.
School board member Butch Palmer shared good news from the investigation of the floor settling issue at Smithville Elementary School that resulted in a savings of at least $100,000 in repair expenses by getting a second opinion.
Jernigan said dual credit partnerships will continue with Delta State University and Itawamba Community College for students during the upcoming school year.