The Monroe County School District was among three regional school districts to receive funding from the Toyota USA Foundation recently to assist with virtual learning needs. Through $200,000 in grants, the Monroe County School District received $20,000, while the Itawamba County and South Tippah school districts each received $90,000.
“As educators and students face new challenges during this unique time, Toyota is proud to join with local school districts to help provide equal access to education for teachers and students,” Emily Lauder, Toyota Mississippi’s vice president of administration, said. “In addition to this donation, schools in Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties have access to resources supporting both traditional and virtual learning through the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.”
This particular funding the school districts received was through a specific grant tied to digital learning.
“When the EDLA [Equity in Distance Learning Act] money that came out for distance learning the state released, each district had a cost match. We had to pay out of district the cost of devices,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan. “Essentially it’s helping us purchase these devices for our students and our staff. That’s what the large majority of the $20,000 is to help us cover the district-required match of those funds.”
A total of 2,386 devices, which include Chromebooks and laptops, for the Monroe County School District have been on order for several weeks, and they are anticipated to arrive by the end of November at the latest. School districts throughout the state have faced problems acquiring devices so far this semester.
Jernigan added any remaining funds would be used for connectivity and digital resources, which could include enhancing WiFi capability on school campuses and any upgrades to Google Classroom.
“We did a survey of our homes early on to find out how many people actually had internet in their homes and devices. We found out that there were a significant number of people – about 45 percent – of our student population that did not have internet or the capability of getting the internet at their home,” Jernigan said.
District officials considered doing more WiFi hotspots in remote areas of the school district, and connectivity tests were done at each voting precinct in the west side of Monroe County to determine the probability.
“Based on that test done, hotspots would not work in a good portion of our county because you’ve got to have a pretty solid cell signal in order for a hotspot to be effective. The connectivity wasn’t a feasible thing for us to do as far as hotspots,” he said.
Since WiFi is available at the school campuses, additional funds through Mississippi House Bill 1788 released to schools will ensure there’s strong WiFi signals in the parking lots and across most of the area of campuses.
Before the opportunity for the Toyota USA Foundation funding presented itself, the cost share for the Monroe County School District was going to be taken from its fund balance.
“This allows us to continue to maintain our fund balance and absorb any costs coming out in the future depending on where our revenues fall for this next year. As COVID continues, it could have an impact on our local revenues and any funding of MAEP [Mississippi Adequate Education Program] that’s not funded next year. We’ll have that extra money in our fund balance that we saved with the help of Toyota,” Jernigan said.
He expressed his appreciation of partnering with the Toyota USA Foundation in advancing educational opportunities in Monroe County.
In addition to this partnership, Jernigan also complimented a strong partnership with the Amory-based Gilmore Foundation, which has provided for capital improvements at the Advanced Learning Center and donations providing for clothing and school supplies for underprivileged students in the county.
Daily Journal education reporter Blake Alsup contributed to this story.