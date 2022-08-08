AMORY – For the upcoming fiscal year, the Monroe County School District will request an additional $250,000 in ad valorem taxes, compared to last year while keeping its projected mills the same. During a July 28 budget hearing, Monroe County School District Business Administrator Tracy McCollum explained details of the Fiscal Year ‘22-’23 budget.
“Our ad valorem tax request for operations went up approximately $250,000 to a total of $5,045,648, compared with $4,795,615 last year. Our assessed values increased again this year,” she said.
The total expected revenues and other funding sources total $20,377,236, and expenditures equal the same amount.
State revenue for district maintenance totaled $14,182,166, or 55.19 percent of the total, most of which came from Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) funds that were up $670,000 for a total of $12,254,150. Money earmarked for teacher pay raises under MAEP totaled $12,254,150.
Teachers will receive pay raises averaging more than $4,500 across all certification levels.
“We had anticipated a loss in Mississippi Adequate Education Program revenue this year due to decline in enrollment, but student costs increased which increased the MAEP formula calculation which resulted in an increase in funding. It wasn’t as much as it could be had our average daily attendance (ADA) been higher. If our ADA doesn’t increase, we will see a loss in MAEP revenue,” she said.
McCollum noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district was not held accountable for ADA figures for the last couple of years but will be for the 2022-23 school year.
Local revenues for district maintenance totaled $6,026,444, or 23.47 percent of the total revenue figure. The largest portion of the local revenue comes from ad valorem taxes, which is budgeted to be $5,045,648.
Federal revenue for the district totaled $5,718,944, or 21.34 percent of the revenue total. The largest portion of the total came from the American Rescue Plan Act, including Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) funds totaling $3,111,047, followed by reimbursements from the United States Department of Agriculture for $1,215,000.
School board member Chris Markham asked about the balance of the district’s rainy day fund.
“We are at 31 percent of our total funds and we are required to have seven percent,” she said.
Markham was gratified about the amount.
“We have a lot more than we need, so we’re in good financial condition,” he said.
The budget will be adopted at the next regular board meeting set for Aug. 9.
