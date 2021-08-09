AMORY – The Monroe County School District plans to request a slight increase for its Fiscal Year ‘22 ad valorem increase to the tune of $172,253, or .22 mills.
The district’s request for the upcoming fiscal year is $4,795,615, compared to $4,623,362 last year. The millage rate for last year was 40.74, and this year’s projected millage is 40.96.
The school district’s Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) funding was $11,580,884, which is based on student enrollment for a certain reporting period.
“You can see in ‘21, our enrollment dropped a good bit to 2,068 (during the reporting period), which is based on average daily attendance. The MAEP formula will usually be based off of that number but due to Senate Bill 149, they held districts harmless for the loss of enrollment this year, so our MAEP formula will be based off the 2020 count. I just think it’s important to note when we’re no longer held harmless, our MAEP will drop significantly if our enrollment stays the same,” said Monroe County School District Business Manager Tracy McCollum during July 30’s budget hearing.
District superintendent Brian Jernigan noted decreases in enrollment are a statewide trend due to people moving out of state or opting for home schooling and private schools.
As far as revenue, state sources make up 56.65 percent, local sources total 23.75 percent, and federal sources comprise 19.6 percent.
The total for state revenue is $12,460,667, the total for federal revenue was $4,324,678, and the total of local revenue is $5,164,152, with ad valorem taxes representing $4,620,615.
The Monroe County School District’s projected expenses and revenue for the upcoming fiscal year total $17,806,419. The school district’s assessed valuation in millions is $132.06.
Other highlights McCollum noted included the district issuing a three-mill note from last October for $875,000 maturing Oct. 1, 2030. The first payment due will be $93,137.50, with $78,000 in principal and $15,137.50 in interest.
The district has an energy efficiency lease maturing June 30, 2023. The remaining principal balance on June 30 was $158,488.53. Of that amount, $76,329.01 is due in principal during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The school district also has a qualified school construction bond maturing June 30, 2028 in a balloon payment, with the remaining balance as of June 30 of $1,060,000.
While it was noted the district’s maintenance fund continues to be on an upward trend, Jernigan said future anticipated expenses include roof repairs, air conditioner replacement, placing certain salaries and benefits back into the district’s budget after federal COVID-19 relief funds expire, gradually replacing student Chromebooks after they are obsolete and ongoing annual school bus replacements.
“We know what we could potentially face with MAEP in the next year or two, in addition to the salaries of custodians and nurses coming back and all of these expenses, so it’s going to take some funds,” he said, adding the district has done a good job saving funds for the past five or six years.
The Monroe County School Board will meet Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. to officially adopt the budget.