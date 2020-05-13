The Monroe County School District announced its dates last week for the class of 2020’s graduation ceremonies.
Hatley High School will host its graduation July 13 at 7 p.m. on the football field. Smithville High School seniors will graduate July 16 at 7 p.m. on the football field. Hamilton High School will host its graduation July 17 at 7 p.m. on the football field.
According to Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan, the planned traditional ceremonies will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which may include potentially limiting the number of attendees.
Other schools serving Monroe County students previously announced their graduation plans.
Aberdeen High School filmed its seniors receiving their diplomas earlier this week and will show it drive-in theater style May 21 at 8 p.m. in the school’s parking lot.
Nettleton High School will hold its ceremony June 26 at 7 p.m., and Amory High School will host its graduation July 30 at 8 p.m. on the schools’ football fields.