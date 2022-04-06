During a special-called meeting last week, the Monroe County School Board discussed a timeline to find the district's next top administrator following superintendent Brian Jernigan’s recent announcement that he will retire effective July 1.
He served as the Monroe County School District’s assistant principal for 10 years before accepting the position of superintendent of the Nettleton School District in 2017. In 2019, he was selected as superintendent of the Monroe County School District following the retirement of Scott Cantrell.
Reflecting on his tenure as Monroe County superintendent, Jernigan viewed his biggest challenge as trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had no experience in that. We networked with others to figure out what to do. There were no accountability ratings for measuring growth under these circumstances,” he said.
While the pandemic was a major challenge, Jernigan is thankful for the successes of his time as superintendent.
“We increased graduation rates by 2.7 percent, which is above state average. We also introduced curriculum targeting social and emotional issues, as well as introduced a 1:1 initiative for technology tutoring to help students mitigate the challenges of virtual learning,” he said.
Jernigan also touted improvements at the district’s campus buildings to better serve the student population.
“We installed enhanced security systems, made Wi-Fi access available for all buildings and athletic grounds and will be expanding cafeterias at all three [attendance center] campuses,” he said.
Other accomplishments included updating the district’s bus fleet and increasing teacher pay all while leaving the district with an increased fund balance for the past year.
Jernigan views setting goals for staff once accountability has been assigned, providing guidance for achieving maximum performance by staff and facilities improvements as top priorities for his successor.
“We continue to navigate stiff requirements for procurement guidelines. They have increased exponentially,” he said.
In addition to his duties with the local school districts, Jernigan has served as a board member of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, the Oxford-based North Mississippi Education Consortium and the State Superintendent Advisory Council.
In other business during last week’s special-called meeting, the school board reviewed the new teacher pay scale recently approved by the state and set a public hearing for the voting redistricting plan. It will be held April 12 at 11:15 a.m. at the Advanced Learning Center.