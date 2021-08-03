In preparation for the 2021-2022 school year, the Monroe County School District is taking steps to provide educational support to teachers and to ensure that schools are equipped with the latest sanitation technology.
Each school has been equipped with touchless water filling stations in an effort to reduce the spread of germs through surface contact. Additionally, district superintendent Brian Jernigan said the district is prepared to continue all other efforts in sanitation, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine protocols.
He added the district is also working to enhance early literacy by strengthening students’ foundational skills of reading. It is also providing additional training to staff in their respective subjects, especially in core subjects, and providing additional support for Google Classroom
“We are doing some additional guided reading training for our lower grade levels, targeted math training for all of our math teachers, as well as interactive technology training. We’re also revisiting the standards for all of our core subjects,” Jernigan said.
Longtime MCSD employee Tracy McCollum is transitioning into her new role as business administrator for the district. McCollum is a 2005 graduate of Smithville Attendance Center. She has been assisting former business administrator Tyler Freeman and attended an additional training conference in Clinton July 22.
“She knows very well the inner working of the business side. We’re just excited about being able to keep her expertise and experience at MCSD,” Jernigan said.