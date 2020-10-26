AMORY – Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan updated school board members Oct. 13 on the status of school recognitions by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).
“This is based on 2018 rules that changed from last year. We applied the same methods of calculation that were approved by MDE last year. All three schools qualified this year instead of just one. The factors for qualification include average daily enrollment and number of returning teachers,” he said.
District business administrator Tyler Freeman said school districts that make improvements toward state accountability standards are recognized by teacher financial awards distributed among qualifying staff.
“It’s a reward for hard work,” he said.
Through the previous academic year, Smithville Attendance Center maintained its B rating and had less staff turnover than the other district campuses. Hamilton and Hatley schools advanced their standings with the state from Cs to Bs.
Jernigan gave an update regarding the reclassification of schools in the district.
“Hamilton continues to be a 1A school. Smithville remains a 1A school as well, but there is a possibility that Hatley will go from a 3A back to 2A. They have fluctuated in the past,” he said.
In other business, Jernigan paid tribute to the great efforts of Smithville bus driver David Loveless in keeping riders safe following a Sept. 9 bus fire.
“We wanted to recognize him for his quick response initiating the evacuation protocol when the bus caught on fire,” Jernigan said. “We want to commend him on his efforts to maintain the safety of our students.”
Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton presented students Hannah Carson and Emma Thompson, who were selected to join State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright’s student advisory board.
“They are two of 150 or so that were selected for the state superintendent’s advisory committee,” Keeton said. “It is a great honor for us. I was impressed how they spoke selflessly of their role where they will serve as liaisons between the students of Mississippi and Dr. Wright. They will do a great job representing us.”
School board president Linda Bickerstaff shared her enthusiasm.
“This is definitely a terrific opportunity, but it’s also a big responsibility,” she said. “We hope that we’ll hear your names a lot.”
Jernigan updated the board on delivery of Chromebooks for students and laptops for teachers. He was happy to report that the delivery date originally scheduled toward the end of November has been expedited to mid-October.
In a related matter, Jernigan said the school district is applying for more than $400,000 for upgrades through Mississippi House bill 1788, which provides funding for expanding Wi-Fi service for schools across the state.
“We’re wrapping our campuses with wireless service from the parking lots to the sports complexes,” he said. “The situation that we’re in is the tight deadline to meet. They will only reimburse what they are invoiced for by mid-December. It was a hurdle in itself just to get quotes for getting the equipment in place by December. It’s a huge turnaround time when 140 other school districts are expecting the same thing. We’re very nervous about that. We’ve got two bids and have been assured that the equipment can be delivered in time.”
Jernigan said if installation cannot be completed within the limited funding window, the district may be responsible for the cost.
“We have some capital improvement funds that we could use that would not come out of our fund balance. It’s quite a bit when you consider upgrades districtwide, installing fiber and copper wiring from main access points to all the various areas of our facilities. The numbers [from MDE] are constantly fluctuating,” he said.
Total installation cost is still being determined but is eligible for 100 percent reimbursement rather than 80/20 match that applies to other state-subsidized projects.
“It’s a double savings for us,” he said.