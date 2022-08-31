mcj-2022-08-31-news-spring-assessments

Amory High School English II teacher Rachael Sibley teaches a classroom lesson last week. Through spring assessment data recently released by the Mississippi Department of Education, AHS' English II scores ranked third in the state in overall proficiency for districts.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently released results of the spring semester’s assessments for public schools, which indicated areas of growth for Monroe County students.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus