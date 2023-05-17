CREo Christian School graduates CJ Lavender, left, and Lizzie Dowdy share recollections of their friendship and time as two of the school's early students during May 12's graduation ceremony. The two comprise CREo's second graduating class.
Pentecostal Christian Academy graduate Abigail Cucchiara is handed her diploma from the Rev. Ricky Bowen of Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church during her May 7 graduation ceremony at the church. Cucchiara is the second student to graduate from the school.
CREo Christian School graduates CJ Lavender, left, and Lizzie Dowdy share recollections of their friendship and time as two of the school's early students during May 12's graduation ceremony. The two comprise CREo's second graduating class.
Pentecostal Christian Academy graduate Abigail Cucchiara is handed her diploma from the Rev. Ricky Bowen of Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church during her May 7 graduation ceremony at the church. Cucchiara is the second student to graduate from the school.
More than 400 local students are celebrating a capstone event in their lives as area schools are in the process of hosting their graduation ceremonies.
While Pentecostal Christian Academy in Aberdeen, CREo Christian School in Wren and Oak Hill Academy in West Point have already held their graduations, public schools serving Monroe County students will host their events beginning this week.
Hatley High School will host its graduation ceremony May 18 at 6 p.m. on the football field. This year’s co-valedictorians are Bella Oliver and Angel Quintero, and Alivia Dallas is salutatorian. Sara Davis is this year’s STAR student.
Smithville High School will host its graduation May 18 at 8 p.m. at the dome. Braylin Hill and Holly Nethery are co-valedictorians, and Mary Long and Clay Tacker are co-salutatorians.
Hamilton and Nettleton high schools will both hold their graduation ceremonies May 19 at 7 p.m. on their football fields.
Hamilton High School’s co-valedictorians are Clover McGowan and Ty Wilson, and the salutatorian is Mallory Kendall. Trey McAllister is STAR student. Payne Hairald is Nettleton's valedictorian, and Blake Peters is salutatorian.
Amory Christian Academy’s graduation is May 20 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s senior class is comprised of Luke Harrison and Mason Hill.
Amory High School’s senior awards ceremony and graduation will be held back-to-back May 23 at 7 p.m. at the Davis Event Center at Itawamba Community College. The school’s valedictorian is Parker Ford, Dayton Eubank is salutatorian, and Gabe VanYperen is STAR student.
Aberdeen High School will round out graduation season May 25 at 6:30 p.m. on the football field. The school’s valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced during awards day May 18.
Check out the Monroe Journal’s graduation magazine in this week’s edition.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.