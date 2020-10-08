From certified officers and more saturated patrol to generating revenue by housing more federal inmates and securing better employee pay and equipment, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook came into office in January with a long wish list for his first term of office.
By late September, he was thrilled to say his goals have already been accomplished, which also include merging Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch with the county’s 911 office.
“It’s amazing to think all these goals I had in my mind would take forever,” Crook said, who is completing 300 hours of training to be recertified himself. “I really don’t see how all this happened so quick. It’s desires in your heart and praying about things and when they happen, you don’t take the glory for it.”
He also chalks the goal’s completion up to department-wide teamwork.
“Much of it has to do with the willingness of the deputies in every division of our department, from the chief down, to endure and push through an extreme amount of change in such a short period of time to get to where we need to be,” Crook said.
Making checks
The MCSO now has enough certified deputies to divide the county into four zones for patrol. Additionally, Crook said the board of supervisors allowed for raises to improve the department’s pay scale to be competitive to hire and retain more qualified staff.
“It had been three for the last 10 or 12 years. Before that, it was two and it was one before then. I’m really excited about that because I thought it would be two or three years,” Crook said of patrol areas. “The zones should cut down on our response time and give us an opportunity for community policing. If you’re in a zone, you’re going to know that zone better than you could the entire county.”
The department is in a position for another K9 officer, which would mean one on every shift.
“We have the manpower to do it and we ought to have better coverage than ever,” he said.
There are three narcotics investigators now, versus two previously, and three full-time and two part-time criminal investigators. Officers protecting judges and court staff are now certified too.
With the pay scale increase, entry level for deputies is $27,000, with seven promotion scales in place leading up to captain. Jailer pay also increased, and there are leadership opportunities on the shifts that could lead to pay increases.
The MCSO has three female deputies now, compared to none before Crook took office.
“I think our female officers will help out with our juveniles. It’s somebody for them to have the opportunity to speak life into,” Crook said.
After a time without housing any, the Monroe County Detention Center is now currently housing 12 federal inmates, and the reimbursement is $40 per day, which adds up to $175,000 in revenue per year.
It is one of four detention centers in Mississippi housing federal inmates, and Crook hopes to house more in the future.
He said the U.S. Marshal Service requires four jailers on a shift, whereas there were previously three on staff. Equipment upgrades and changes brought forth by COVID-19 helped put the department in the position of receiving federal inmates again.
Looking to what’s next
Crook said vehicle upgrades and new equipment are foundation elements he wants to build on for the department. He thanked continued community support from businesses, nonprofits and individuals, which has provided for essentials such as protective vests.
“Now that the foundation is in place, we’ll start more neighborhood watches throughout the county. There are people in the county who want to make their area the safest place and push elements out that aren’t wanted,” he said.
There will be an even bigger push in solving cases.
“All this being in place helps the overall ability to solve a crime. We’ve got more manpower and better equipment, training, and all that should add to the cumulative effect. You’re going to see more major drug arrests rather than just the street-level dealers,” Crook said. “You can never eradicate it but you can push a lot of it out.”
Looking ahead, the MCSO is working to achieve a state-accredited law enforcement agency status.
Benefits include enhanced department morale, specific guidelines and adequate training for officers and better service and working relationships for the community.
Crook also wants to work with youth court more with community service sentences.