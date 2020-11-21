An Egypt man who has repeated run from law enforcement was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, adding to the dozens of other charges he has racked up in the past 11 years.
According to a Facebook post by Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Corey Bell, 38, of the White Rock area, had 25 outstanding warrants, including malicious mischief from damage he caused by allegedly running into the gates at the Monroe County Airport.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol was in pursuit of him during that incident, and in two days’ time, law enforcement pursued him again for the third and fourth times before he was apprehended.
“To Mr. Bell, committing crime and running from the police has been a game; but not to us. He has put many lives in danger with his reckless behavior. We are glad to provide him a safe place to consider his future,” Crook wrote in the post.
According to Crook, Bell has been charged with more than 60 offenses since 2009 at the Monroe County Detention Center.