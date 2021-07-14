ABERDEEN – During July 6’s board of supervisors meeting, Sheriff Kevin Crook explained a new program his department is launching to help recovering addicts and former inmates find work.
“We have been cutting our part-time budget of officers tremendously the past year and want to hire a part-time case worker to help put this in play.
“Basically, whether you’re an inmate coming out of jail or if you’re coming out of a drug or rehab recovery, as you are assimilated back into the community, you’ll have a job waiting for you if you have shown that you put forth some effort to want that job and get through some hoops and recommended things in the jail. If you have completed those tasks, you’d become eligible to come out and go to an employer with some accountability,” he said.
Crook added the program will offer more supervision for at least 90 days to ensure participants are attending recovery classes and submitting to drug testing. The case worker will also contact employers to make sure participants are performing well and coming to work on time.
“They would also call them. They know their needs and would ask if they have a car or need a ride. Does this person have a license and help them get a license to get through those things even before they leave the jail,” he said.
The part-time counselor will work roughly 10 hours per week as the program starts.
Four employers have approached Crook thus far in need of employees.
At this point, he expects 10 to 12 candidates for the program, which is not for current inmates. He said most of the candidates will be those formerly held at the Monroe County Detention Center rather than the Monroe County Work Center, which houses inmates from throughout the state rather than locals.
Inmate eligibility includes completion of a recommended course of action put in place by the case worker or inmate overseer. Recovery eligibility includes completion of a 90-day, six-month or one-year program.
“The sheriff approached me, and I think it’s a super idea to get these people back out into the real world with some supervision and accountability,” said board attorney David Houston.
In another MCSO matter, supervisors accepted three letters of commendation for Tim Oswalt, Cherylann Roberson and Spencer Woods. While Woods is being recognized for work dealing with county sexual abuse cases, Oswalt and Roberson were recognized for their part in a juvenile runaway case this spring resulting in 24 felony charges.
During his input, Houston said he put together an order with general protocol in how solid waste hearings will be held. During its previous meeting, supervisors approved for attorney Don Baker to be the county’s hearing officer in matters of delinquent garbage bills.
“That’s not to say it will change depending on how things play out in the real world,” Houston said of protocol.
County administrator Bob Prisock asked about how to proceed since he’s receiving calls from people with delinquent bills, and Houston suggested for people to pick the forms up at the chancery courthouse.
Another item discussed in executive session at its previous meeting dealt with pay through the veterans service office, and Houston drafted an order clarifying procedures such as prior notice to the chancery clerk’s office in anticipation of additional work needed.
During his input, Prisock said $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds were deposited into an account for the county. The county will receive its second $3.4 million share at a later date.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked if final guidelines have been determined on ways to spend the money, which they haven’t.
Prisock also said he has identified four out of five locations for additional alert sirens to be placed throughout the county and asked for District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware’s help in finding a place for the last one.
In other business, supervisors approved an order appropriating one-fourth of the sheriff’s office’s annual budget totaling $1,263,857.50 reflecting July 1 through Sept. 30.
The board approved an order in the matter of real and personal assessment rolls for the county totaling $342,758,027.
“That’s a difference from last year of $4,377,108. That’s up 1.36 percent before the public utilities,” said chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer.
Supervisors also approved an order receiving and filing an approximate $108,000 reimbursement for a project through the road department.
Another order approved was June’s rubbish disposal industrial dumping receipts, which totaled $11,979.60.