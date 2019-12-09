The Monroe County Sheriff's Office intercepted tens of thousands of dollars worth of ICE thanks to information from a confidential informant. According to a press release, MCSO narcotics officers seized 6.11 pounds of methamphetamine (ICE) Dec. 6.
A confidential informant providing the information, which led the narcotics officers to intercept the ICE, according to the press release.
Due to an ongoing investigation, no further information can be released at this time. The value of the drug if purchased directly form a cartel would be anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000.
“Once the drug hits the streets and cut, the value would increase to approximately $60,000 to $80,000,” said Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight in the press release. “This is a significant amount of ICE for this area that did not make the streets.”
In a telephone inquiry, Knight said no arrests have been made.