According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Chari Elaine Bass, 37, of Fulton was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $5,000, and she was released on Oct. 6.
Rodney Trey Carpenter, 32, of Tupelo was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was revoked, and he is not bondable.
Cody Blake Hester, 26, of Nettleton was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with one count possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000.
Kimberly L. Hester, 50, of Nettleton was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with one count possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $5,000, and she was released on Oct. 8.
James T. Webb, 57, of Amory was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Monroe County Detention Center until his arraignment.