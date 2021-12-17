Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes separate arrests Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Dec 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save According to a weekly press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Ray Mills, 42, of Smithville was charged Dec. 12 with one count of motor vehicle theft – value over $1,000.Anthony Paul Morris, 39, of Amory and James Edward Best, 59 of Amory were both arrested on capias warrants Dec. 12.Lori Beth Shepherd, 31, of Greenwood Springs and Milford David Glasgow, 30, of Detroit were each charged Dec. 14 with two counts of child abuse (endangering child health).On Dec. 15, George Tucker, 49, of Tupelo was charged with one count of burglary – breaking and entering a dwelling.Kristen Nicole Brunetti, 36, of Smithville was charged Dec. 15 with one count of fraud – fraudulent use of identity.Lance Bernard Gilleylen, 40, of Aberdeen was arrested Dec. 16 with three counts of controlled substance, transfer and possession with intent.Jason Richard Szerkins, 43, of Smithville was charged Dec. 16 with one count of possession of a controlled substance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 65° Fog Amory, MS (38821) Today Cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 1:06 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes separate arrests 1 hr ago Living Amory First Baptist Church hosting Cookies and Carols 6 hrs ago News Rod Brasfield Park improvements closer to being underway 6 hrs ago Sports A new way of getting into the Christmas spirit Dec 16, 2021 Sports Amory Christian hoops split home games with Victory, Starkville Christian Dec 16, 2021 Sports Sims sparks Lady Panthers to victory in third quarter against Hatley Dec 16, 2021 Latest News Judge orders new mayoral election in Nettleton between Mem Riley, Phillip Baulch Two dead following Friday morning Nettleton shootout Lady Panthers turn back New Albany in shutout Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate