According to a weekly press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Ray Mills, 42, of Smithville was charged Dec. 12 with one count of motor vehicle theft – value over $1,000.

Anthony Paul Morris, 39, of Amory and James Edward Best, 59 of Amory were both arrested on capias warrants Dec. 12.

Lori Beth Shepherd, 31, of Greenwood Springs and Milford David Glasgow, 30, of Detroit were each charged Dec. 14 with two counts of child abuse (endangering child health).

On Dec. 15, George Tucker, 49, of Tupelo was charged with one count of burglary – breaking and entering a dwelling.

Kristen Nicole Brunetti, 36, of Smithville was charged Dec. 15 with one count of fraud – fraudulent use of identity.

Lance Bernard Gilleylen, 40, of Aberdeen was arrested Dec. 16 with three counts of controlled substance, transfer and possession with intent.

Jason Richard Szerkins, 43, of Smithville was charged Dec. 16 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

