Incumbent Sheriff Cecil Cantrell will face Kennedy Meaders and Kevin Crook in Aug. 6’s Democrat party primary. The winner of the race will advance to face Republican sheriff candidate Andy Hood in November, and the winner of that race will begin his term of office in January.
Below are seven questions pertaining to matters through Monroe County and the sheriff’s office itself.
Cecil Cantrell
Every family in Monroe County in some way has been affected by addiction, either by illegal or prescription. According to the American Professional Psychological Association, addiction is a chronic brain disorder that affects a person’s sense of pleasure, motivation and memory. Addiction stems sometimes from genetics. There are other addictions other than drugs and alcohol, for example, gambling, overeating, overspending and the list goes on. Each type of addiction has a cycle, depending on the individual person and their particular addiction. It’s always a repetitive pattern until some form of treatment takes place to intervene to possible stop the addiction. Our department deals mostly with alcohol and drugs, but you have to realize that these addictions can lead to other crimes. Some would be simple assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence, break-ins, robbery, murder, rapes or sexual assault and again the list continues. Drugs are introduced in many ways from prescription to managing pain, through peer pressure, to trying an illicit drug to celebrate a birthday. Another cycle allows us to view the mental issues, depression, social issues, personality changes and problems with breaking up families due to the peer abuse or neglect.
Rehabilitation has to be determined by the individual and his/her ability to want to receive treatment. We offer the inmate the opportunity to make this choice, along with their family support. We are very equipped with having jail ministers four days a week. In the jail, we have a ladies ministry on Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 until 2:30. We have a men’s ministry on Thursday Night, Saturday and Sunday afternoon, where a number of local pastors and lay speakers come in to witness and share the gospel with our inmates. Because of this ministry, we have had numerous baptisms as a result of this ministry. These ministers are a good tool and cycle to turn their lives around and to encourage the inmates to seek profession help. In Monroe County we have the availability of Broken Lives and House of Hope, plus Teen Challenge is another available agency.
Cycle of rehabilitation does work in some cases, but most often the cycle reoccurs within a certain period of time. From what we have witnessed here, a person would need to remove themselves from their old friends and become involved with new friends with clean habits. The average drug cost of common crime related crime (driving under the influence) is estimate to be over $11,000, which includes lost wages, attorney fees, court fines, insurance increase, towing bills.
The cycle of each drug would be a different rehab approach – due to combat drug craving while the body goes through withdrawal. Rehabilitation in order to maintain a 70 percent approval has to stay in a rehab facility for at least 6 months. Then it’s like a very small percent that maintain their sobriety on their addictive habits. There are several rehabs that range from Inpatient, residential and outpatient. Most drug/alcohol addiction from our experience here has been reoccurring persons. This is disturbing to me for many reasons, most time you have known the person and their families for many years. It saddens me to see the destruction to their bodies in progress in a period sometimes of less than a year and to see the parents go through a heartbreaking and devastating experience.
Kennedy Meaders
On a personal note, I lost my brother to drugs, so I know first-hand what it feels like to lose someone to drug addiction. With drug addiction, crimes such as burglaries, break-ins and thefts increase exponentially. As Sheriff, I want to implement a drug-resistance program inside the jail. The program will be mandated and the offender must complete the program in order to be eligible for time served. The program will consist of non-violent offenders who are addicted to drugs and who just need a help. As Sheriff, I want to work with the Justice Courts and Judges to mandate that non-violent offenders addicted to drugs are placed into the program. While in the program, the offender must abide by all rules of the program. The program will focus on helping addicts get off drugs and learn interview and people skills. They will learn how to get re-acclimated back into society. The program will be two-fold. As the Sheriff, I will reach out and partner with employers to help recovering addicts get employment. When recovering addicts are employed and taking responsibility for themselves and their family, property crimes will decrease tremendously. It is time we help the addicts and focus on what is important. I also want to work with inmates who have mental illnesses. There are a lot of programs and facilities that are willing to help us with this. I want to make sure that all deputies are trained to handle a person with a mental illness. When we are trained, we will slow down, assess the situation and no one has to get hurt. People with mental illness just want help and this is their way of telling us this and reaching out.
Kevin Crook
I have two very close friends who used to be addicts. One was addicted to drugs and the other to alcohol. One went to rehab, and the other went to prison. Both have broken the cycle and power of addiction through surrendering their lives in faith to the Lord Jesus Christ. Both have been clean for over 6 years and are positively affecting their families and their communities. I know this is not the politically correct answer, but it is the truth. I also am aware that there are other ways that some have been able to overcome addiction and live a productive life.
I recently heard a sheriff boast that if he had four more years, he would rid his particular county of drugs. Of course this is an impossible promise to keep. We will always have drug use in our county and we will always have drug dealing in our county; however, we can do some things to slow it down.
First, we must aggressively target the mid- and high-level dealers in our county and not just the addicts who are only selling enough to support their own use. These people need long-term rehabilitation.
Second, we need to get back in the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and begin working again and sharing Intel with other agencies.
Third, we need to continue to educate our young people through programs like D.A.R.E, but also through other mentoring programs not yet in place.
Fourth, and this deals with part two of your question, we need to begin to treat addiction while the addict is incarcerated. This requires assessing each person that wants to get clean and stay clean, and it requires a specific plan to get them on track for the short-term and long-term through resources like rehabilitation programs and psychological counseling.
For the sake of time, these are just a few of the things we could be doing to help better our county and slow the rate of drug and alcohol addiction.
Cecil Cantrell
a. I think as a whole all our government agencies and our other law enforcement agencies work in a cohesive endeavor to maintain a great Monroe County to live in. The community support is very supportive and you can see that over the last several years with the volunteers in both the Smithville and Hamilton tornadoes.
b. Improvements I would change if I had the abilities to do so, would be the recruitment of industry in our county. I feel like our Chamber of Commerce is now working tirelessly to make sure that more industries come to Monroe County.
c. Another area of concern or shortfall is we need to try to educate our high school students to allow them to see the need for education. They need to maintain after they graduate, a skill of trade, if not attending a major college for a higher degree. Now in Mississippi, teachers have become a shortfall already. The teachers’ salaries are at the nationals lowest in Mississippi. Lack of qualified teachers affect our students, if students drop out, this is when you begin to establish a low unemployment rate.
Kennedy Meaders
The shortfalls that I would focus on are safety, accessibility, more programs for the elderly and quality of life issues. The safety of Monroe County is my top priority. Many people have told me that they never see any deputies patrolling in their communities. As Sheriff, I want to put more deputies in our communities and put substations in the North, South, East and West Monroe County. All we need is a room to house the deputy. The deputy would be assigned to this area their entire shift. When deputies are assigned to a certain area, they will be able to answer calls in a timely manner and get to know the people in the community. Also, businesses do not want to come to a county that is not safe for them and their families. I want to partner with businesses that want to come to Monroe County. With so much going on, our citizens and businesses want safety for themselves and their families. Our schools and churches should be a safe-haven for our citizens and our children. I will work with our pastors and Superintendents to make our churches and schools safe. The citizens should be accessible to our department at all times. Our citizens will have full access to our officers and our department. We will not just talk about having an open-door policy; we will have an open-door policy. I want to implement more programs for our elderly. I have listed some of the programs below. The quality of life issues that we are facing must be done by someone who has the experience.
Kevin Crook
After serving in the Criminal Justice System in Monroe County for 21 years as both a Deputy Sheriff and as a Justice Court Judge, I am concerned with two main things that I have seen affect our quality of life.
My first concern is the methamphetamine and opioid epidemic. Meth, heroine, oxycodone and hydrocodone abuse in our county is at an all-time high. You don’t have to be in law enforcement to notice this. Abuse of these drugs can lead to physical abuse, suicide, homelessness, unemployment, and thousands of dollars in unpaid medical bills. We are all affected by this as it drives down the overall livability of our county.
The other concern I have for our county is the number of fatherless homes. I meet so many young men (especially) that are growing up without a real relationship with their father. This is a problem. It’s not particularly a law enforcement problem, but it becomes a problem for law enforcement as these young men grow up without a good male role model to guide them in life.
In my humble opinion, the only way that either of these things is going to change is through law enforcement working alongside the good people in each community who are concerned and affected by these problems. Through education, mentoring programs, recovery programs and relationship (trust) building, we can begin to help families and communities get to the root of these problems. Yes, this will take much time and effort, but there are ways that good Law Enforcement can work with citizens to address these issues.
Cecil Cantrell
The Work Center Inmates pick up an average of 500 bags of litter a week, depending on the weather or other duties they are called to help out with, sometimes in county related maintenance or other area. They pick up litter on all counties roads including some state roads.
Elderly-Senior Adult. We have a list of Senior Adults that our dispatchers call 7 days a week. If we call them and they don’t answer or return our call without an hour or so, we send a deputy sheriff by to their home to make a welfare check on them to make sure they are ok.
We have added an annual Health Fair and offer many amenities through this free service. We hold quarterly meeting on scams, fraud, adult abuse, attend many church meetings with the elderly to give them information about our county and the helpful tools they need to protect themselves every day. I have been in many churches in Monroe County, mostly, senior adults, to encourage them to be protective of their surroundings.
We apply for a Department of Public Safety, Council on Aging Grant every year and purchase items for the elderly that on their fixed income budget does not allow them to have. Items we have purchased have been weather radios, fire alarms, medication planners, and blankets for the elderly and emergency flashlights. They are so appreciative of these items and we are continually getting calls for these items.
Kennedy Meaders
I will definitely keep our roadside litter control program. I want our county to be clean and beautiful and keeping this program is one of my priorities. Also, the program gives non-violent offenders the chance to get out of the jail and work off their fines. I have several good programs to help keep our elderly safe and connected. I want to upgrade the system regarding calling our elderly. I want to implement a new program called, “Are You OK?” This program is computer-based and constantly monitored to periodically check on our elderly citizens. The program calls our elderly citizens to make sure they are okay. If they are okay, they will answer and say they are okay. If they do not answer, we will immediately send an officer and ambulance to the residence. If they are on vacation, then they would let us know and we would know not to call them until they get back. Also, we would have a safety-mechanism built into the program just in case someone has broken into the house and forcing them to say that they are OK.
Files of Life Program – A program for the elderly that will be set up through the Sheriff Department where we will get all important information just in case of an emergency. We would get medical information, allergies, medication taken, family contact information and other important information just in case the elderly person is incapacitated.
Yellow Dot Program – This program will also be setup through the Sheriff Department. All elderly citizens who sign up for this program will have a Yellow Dot placed on the driver-side of the back window. If the person is incapacitated, the Yellow Dot will let first responders know that their Files for Life Medical information is in the glove compartment.
Y.E.S. Program – Youth Empowering Seniors – This is a program where we partner with our local high schools to provide area senior citizens with assistance utilizing modern technology. Students volunteer with Seniors and answer questions about how to use various electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc. The student volunteers will also assist the seniors with setting up emails, facetime and text messaging. This program enables the seniors to better utilize their interest for shopping and information gathering. It also allows them to remain in contact with their children, grandchildren and friends. Also, with the program, we will inform them about not giving out personal information such as social security number, bank account numbers, PIN and other personal information.
Kevin Crook
Hundreds of rural area departments have been using some type of senior call system for over 3 decades now, and we have had a litter program in effect in Monroe County since 1996. Both are ways that our Sheriff Department can help serve our community. I would also like to see an active community watch program put in place, rather than just having some signs stuck out around the county. We need to be meeting regularly with concerned citizens in every community who want a safer, cleaner place to live.
I would also like to see more education and rehabilitation going on at the Monroe County Jail.
Another need that I have seen from a court perspective is the need for a good county work program for offenders who are not able to pay their fines. A person who is indigent and unable to pay their fines can not be jailed for not paying; so there needs to be a work program in place where they can be ordered by the court to serve. Indigent people can be jailed for failing to comply with this order from the court. This would help clean up a lot of outstanding misdemeanor fines.
We also need immediate and ongoing support for victims of abuse and for families who have a loved one caught in addiction. Both need trained and experienced volunteers to walk with them through the process after abuse or arrest has occurred who can offer them avenues and resources that meet their needs.
Cecil Cantrell
a. We do have the largest budget in Monroe County, I feel like our arrest statistics should speak for themselves on their own without question. We have had almost 3,000 drug related arrests, over 700 DUIs, several murder cases have been solved, including 1 cold case and the list goes on with break-ins, grand larceny, petit larceny, arson, rapes, sexual abuse, sex offenders. We have many vehicles to maintain to keep operable for our officers and the fuel cost with patrolling with a large cost too. The Monroe County Sheriff Department never sleeps. We have officers on duty 24 hours a day patrolling this county to watch your house, your business, your churches, and your industry. It does take a lot of bucks to run this department and I know if you will look at the task we do on a daily basis, the lives we serve and save, and our employees do an efficient job of utilizing the taxpayers’ dollars.
b. I supervise a force of deputies and other employees, which enforces the law on a county level. We have a large geographic county to patrol, serve and be available for the citizens of Monroe County.
My department supervises the operation of the jail and the work center which houses on an average of 100 inmates. When courts are in session, our department officers act as security officers. I review as necessary, evidence of procedures, to make sure we remain in compliance of all state law requirements. We develop procedures and guidelines for officers based on legal material and law enforcement experience. We make sure our firearms training and operational procedures and preparedness is ready for the daily duties and responsibilities of the job requirements. We strive hard to remain in the budget that the supervisors have adopted in the fiscal year for our department. I have tried to employ the best of employees for the Sheriff’s Department that have the qualifications necessary to do their jobs on a professional and humble manner to the citizens of Monroe County.
Kennedy Meaders
I have spoken about this on numerous occasions. Eight years ago, the former Sheriff’s budget was 2.3 million dollars. Today, our current Sheriff budget is approximately 4.6 million dollars. As Sheriff, I will look at the budget and see where the money is being spent. The majority of any department’s budget is salaries. After salaries, you have money budgeted for equipment, such as cars, uniforms, weapons, body worn cameras, training, etc. Having worked on numerous budgets and because most departmental budgets are line-item budgets, I would see where the money is being allocated. If overtime is budgeted, this will have to be checked at all times. Many departments do compensatory time (Comptime). With that being said, I will not make unnecessary purchases that the department does not need. I want the taxpayers to see what I am spending, so semi-annually, I will publish in the paper what we are spending and where it is being spent. Instead of spending money on used vehicles that do not have warranties, I would submit a lease-purchase program to the Supervisors on equipment such as cars and body cameras. With a lease-purchase program, we can pay for the equipment over time and have warranties on the equipment if something should happen. I do not believe in wasteful spending. I believe that deputies should have the tools they need to do their jobs effectively, safely and efficiently.
Kevin Crook
The Monroe County Sheriff Department’s budget has reached an all-time high this year at 4.9 million Tax payer dollars (to my knowledge, this does not include the work center budget).
We should have the most trained, experienced, equipped, educated law enforcement agency in North MS. Instead, we have jailers working for $10 an hour (few who have received any training), vehicles with over 300,000 miles, used tires rather than new, deputies who purchase their own ammunition for training and qualification, deputies who have to use comp time or vacation days to go to any training classes... Trust me, I could go on.
So how do we have such a large amount of money to run a department on and such great needs within the department? I don’t know the answer to that, but I believe in the future we need greater transparency and accountability. The main job of the Sheriff is to make sure his department is trained well and equipped well to go out and do the job of serving and protecting that they love to do. At the same time, he needs to be able to work within the budget allocated to him, making use of things like grants and other funding.
I believe financial trust can be rebuilt within our county, and when that happens, I believe we will see community partners who want good law enforcement stepping up again as they have in the past.
Cecil Cantrell
The Work Center is a vital part of Monroe County. The inmate labor saves thousands of dollars each year on repair of vehicles, maintenance of county building and grounds, and numerous non-profits. They are on daily call with our cities to assist and help with repairs, maintenance and small building projects. You can drive by and look at the Aberdeen Depot and see the results of our inmate labor. They help in all areas throughout the county, even have assisted in the county schools to do repairs and necessary maintenance.
My approach to the work center is if you take the work center inmates and add the hours of labor this department has saved the county, it would be far outweigh the complaints that it is an unnecessary cost to the county. If I had to guess I would say these inmates have probably worked in every office in Monroe County.
Kennedy Meaders
As you already know, we are dealing with an issue with inmates performing duties of a personal nature at our work center. I would do a cost-benefit analysis of how much we are spending on the program. If we are spending unnecessary money then the program should be restructured or eliminated. If the program is to continue, I will make sure that the program is being used the proper way. Inmates will only work on programs that are allowed by law. They will not be working on private property and working for political candidates. The work center, when properly managed, could be a cost-effective program.
Kevin Crook
If used correctly, inmate labor is highly valuable to our county. I serve with a nonprofit that could not exist without it. In all honesty, however, I have not yet discussed or investigated into all the pros and cons of having a work center. I will be glad to sit down with people who are passionate on both sides of the issue and look at the facts. I know right now that it is a costly thing for the county, to the tune of about $370,000 a year, and we need to be able to justify that.
With what little information I have on it though, it seems to me to be a good thing, and I would guess that there are ways we could make it even more cost efficient and more productive. This would be my current desire for the work center.
Cecil Cantrell
I try to list only felony related cases in the News Media. I know it’s not a pleasant situation to be picking up your newspaper and see your relative’s picture printed in it or on the 6 o’clock news. I understand fully how this could be reflected as bad news, and a negative approach to Monroe County. If you check all other area Cities, they do the same think, so should Monroe County Sheriff’s Department totally stop reporting this arrest to gain positive image? I’ll allow that response to be directed to me by the Monroe County citizens. Personally I would like to know if my next door neighbor was arrested for whatever reason, and news media may be the only resource some people may have to gain this information. This to me would be the positive image of listing the arrest. The negatives would be to list people that you know personally, they have never had any offense and for whatever reason they are brought to the Monroe County Jail.
Kennedy Meaders
As a police administrator, there are a lot of pros and cons to this question. I believe in having a proactive and trusting relationship with the media. As for putting out arrest reports, I feel that it will be helpful to the community and promoting transparency. We need to inform our citizens regarding what is happening in our community. What I will not do is constantly contact the media regarding misdemeanor crimes unless it is a danger to our community and our citizens. I do not believe in the so-called, “Perp Walk.” I feel that parading an individual in front of a camera is demeaning and it serves no purpose other than to denigrate and embarrass. As for working with the media, I want to showcase our department by showing the good things we do to our citizens as well. If we experience a mass casualty event such as a tornado or active-shooter, I want to make sure that all information is put out in a timely manner, but the most important thing is to make sure the information is accurate. With that being said, we will conduct designated press conferences by all agencies involved so that the public can get the right information. I will use social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and our website to continually put out accurate information until we have a designated press conference. If we have a major crime, I feel putting out press releases in a timely manner is vital to make sure that all media outlets get the most accurate information. Having a good relationship with the media enhances the department’s reputation for being honest, transparent, effective, professional, accountable, fair, trustworthy and compassionate.
Kevin Crook
I have personally witnessed many families feeling shamed and hurt because of “unnecessary” media coverage. I have talked with families who were portrayed as something they are not because information was assumed and released.
First, there are some things that are newsworthy, but not everything needs to be released; and when we do release information, it needs to be factual above all things. The timing also needs to be considered when releasing information, so that it doesn’t interfere with an ongoing case under investigation.
I believe that constantly putting our county in the news for political gain or “because it’s what the people want” has added greatly to the negative perception of Monroe County. This affects businesses and families who are considering moving here.
I may be old school in my thinking, but I believe it is wise to consider the totality of a situation and circumstance before calling on the media for some airtime. When the news is relevant and the situation allows for it, the news media will be a welcomed source of information sharing under my administration.
Cecil Cantrell
I have been very blessed and humbled by the officers that Monroe County Sheriff Department has employed along with our excellent investigators and all other employees in our department as I have already touched on in a previous question.
We have not experienced much turnover in our deputies and investigators to this point. I have worked very hard to raise their pay scale as much as our budget will allow and to try to maintain within the guidelines of our salaries. By far they are all still underpaid, they put their lives on the line, each shift they work, and each time they put their uniform on. In order to keep the best deputies and investigators, we try to give them all the training necessary with all the extra training in their particular area. Prayerfully with these extra training tools, they will continually stay focused and ready for their task and duty when given to them.
My request for Monroe County is to pray each day, humbly for these officers, for their safety and protection as they continue to serve in one of the best counties this state has to offer. And last but not least, it’s a privilege for me to serve as you Sheriff.
Kennedy Meaders
Speaking from experience, it is very difficult to get good police officers. I say good police officers, because in order to keep the standards we have set, we must pursue the best and brightest. With that being said, law enforcement agencies have begun to focus on quantity, not quality. Many law enforcement agencies have gotten into the “Take What We Can Get” mode. As your sheriff, I feel that we should have a strict hiring process and just not hire people just because our numbers are low. With a strict hiring process, we will do background checks, check with former employers, voice-stress analysis and a thorough interview. If they make it to the interview, they will be asked to write a two-paragraph summary of why they chose this profession and why our department. The paragraph will be checked by the interviewing panel to make sure they can write legible reports. If an officer cannot write an accurate and articulable report, then they will not be what we are looking for.
In many departments, the turnover rate is astronomical. Many officers leave because they want more money, better opportunities and they are just not happy. As a police administrator, I have seen this first-hand. I have interviewed and hired many officers during my time in law enforcement. When the departments are losing officers at an alarming rate, it is the job of the Sheriff to make sure deputies are happy and morale is high. I also understand that it is not my job to make everyone happy, because everyone is not going to be happy. I have learned as a Chief and Assistant Chief that when you are in charge of a department, you command on the 95% that are performing their jobs and deal with the 5% who are not. When dealing with the 5%, you deal with the behavior, not their attitude. They must understand behavior is learned and if they want to continue working in our department, their behavior has to change.
As the Sheriff and in order to keep our deputies and investigators from leaving, you must first treat them with respect. They will know that I trust them, believe in them and they will be treated fair. As always, money is very important. As Sheriff, I will assess the budget and come up with a pay scale for the department. We need to be able to compete with other agencies as it pertains to salaries. The pay scale will be based on time in service and job performance. I feel that diversity is very important for our department and for our community. I want to reach out to minority candidates as well and encourage them to apply. Currently, the department does not have any road deputies or investigators that are females. I want to change that. I want to have a recruiting mechanism in place to go out and showcase what our department has to offer.
I also want to implement a promotional system based on performance evaluations and community involvement. As Sheriff, I feel that giving people rank and not earning it is detrimental to the department, creates hostility and lowers morale. One of the most important things that deputies need is the latest equipment to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Last and certainly not least, I want to involve the families of our employees. I want to have a Thanksgiving dinner for our employees’ families and during Christmas, I want to have a Christmas Party for our employees and our citizens.
My mission and vision are to get our community involved with our department. The most important goal for our department is to earn the trust and respect from the citizens we are sworn to serve and protect.
Kevin Crook
It is no secret that we have lost some really good deputies and staff from our current Sheriff Department, and without a change at the top, I would expect this trend to continue. I am a fan of good law enforcement, and I want to see us keep the good, hardworking, dedicated people that remain at the department.
I believe that if we put in place a pay scale that is good, fair and comparable, we treat our employees with dignity and respect, we equip them the best we can, and we don’t let politics constantly interfere with the day to day activity of police work, we will keep our deputies and staff motivated and encouraged to do the best job they can do.
We need to raise the bar as far as professionalism, integrity, respect and honor within the department goes. I hope to lead from the front in building a culture at Monroe County Sheriff Department that takes pride in protecting and serving our citizens, solving and presenting good cases to our court system, and treating people with fairness and equality, because the people of Monroe County deserve the best in this regard.