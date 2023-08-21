According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Marvel Paris Buchanan, 24, of Nettleton was charged Aug. 13 with one count of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Latham Andrew Cockerham, 42, of Hamilton was also charged Aug. 13 with possession of a weapon by a felon.
Theodis Reese, 18, of Aberdeen was charged Aug. 16 with one count of motor vehicle theft.
According to the Amory Police Department, Jonie M. Poole, 43, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth). As of Monday morning, Poole was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&