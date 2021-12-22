According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s weekly press release, Gary Lyn Delashmit, 56, of Nettleton was charged for a capias warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Leroy Smith, Jr, 49, of Tupelo was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Melissa Allison Adams, 52, of Amory was charged for a capias warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Vadale Lashae Lucas, 27, of Aberdeen was charged for a capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Don Harold Earls, 34, of Greenwood Springs was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chad Newton Taylor, 35, of Aberdeen was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

