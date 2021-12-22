Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Managing Editor
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s weekly press release, Gary Lyn Delashmit, 56, of Nettleton was charged for a capias warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Leroy Smith, Jr, 49, of Tupelo was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Melissa Allison Adams, 52, of Amory was charged for a capias warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Vadale Lashae Lucas, 27, of Aberdeen was charged for a capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Don Harold Earls, 34, of Greenwood Springs was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Chad Newton Taylor, 35, of Aberdeen was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2021 @ 3:26 pm