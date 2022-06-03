According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jacqeline Janeece Campbell, 34, of Jasper, Alabama was charged May 27 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Ryan Welch, 37, of Hamilton was charged with possession of a controlled substance May 29.

On June 2, Thomas Blake Elkin, 22, of Amory was charged with one count of child pornography.

