Two winter storms that swept through the country last week left their impact on Monroe County through the hardest freeze the region has witnessed in years. Winter Storm Uri brought snow and ice in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, and Winter Storm Viola arrived two days later with torrential rains and another layer of snow.
According to data from the National Weather Service-Memphis, Monroe County received two inches of snow. Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick said the lowest temperature recorded through the airport’s records was 12 degrees, which was registered at 12:35 a.m. Feb. 16.
Icy roads and highways caused traffic problems for several drivers and local law enforcement agencies. Several businesses and local governments either closed early or all together, with some city crews remaining on standby.
Temperatures reached the single digits in places across North Mississippi, with some wind chills dipping into the negatives.
Garbage pickup, for example, was halted until road conditions were safe enough to resume service.
The U.S. Postal Service even stopped mail service Feb. 16 for several zip codes, which included all of Monroe County’s Post Offices. Services resumed the next day but with varying hours in several zip code areas, including those beginning with 388 and 397. However, Feb. 18, operations halted again for zip codes, including those beginning with 388.
“It was a day that really hit us like it did most of the state. We had to think of our customers’ and employees’ safety first, which is why we decided to close those offices,” said David Walton, regional communications representative with the USPS.
While the Aberdeen and Amory school districts switched from in-class instruction to virtual learning, the Monroe County and Nettleton school districts completely closed.
One meteorologist’s breakdown
Smithville meteorologist Johnny Parker said February is the main time for North Mississippi and the Midsouth to witness snow and ice.
“One of the most damaging ice events for North Mississippi happened in February 1994. This was my first freezing rain event that I can remember. The only winter storm events that I’ve been through were in January 2011 and February 2015. Those were both big snow producers, much more so than ice, so there’s not really a previous event I can compare it to. Clearly, this was not as bad as the 1994 ice event.
“The one thing that this current system has had that the 2011 and 2015 winter systems did not have is the prolonged big blast of cold air. Yes, there was cold air involved with both of those events but not as widespread/prolonged as it was with this event,” he said.
Parker added last week’s weather events stretched from Minnesota and the Dakotas to the Gulf Coast and south Texas.
“Single digit to below zero temperatures in Texas has not happened since 1989,” he said.
He began monitoring last week’s weather system Feb. 5, originally considering the main precipitation would be snow. Closer to its arrival, he realized it would produce more freezing rain than snow.
“With the exception of some areas in the far northern counties, this event turned out to be more ice than snow. Aberdeen saw up to one inch of sleet, and Evergreen saw up to 1.6 inches of sleet,” Parker said.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson was informed earlier in the week by the National Weather Service-Memphis that Monroe County was the only one of Mississippi’s 82 counties under an ice storm warning with the first weather system. Winter weather warnings were issued for neighboring counties.
Icy roads and outages
The two significant weather systems followed on the heels of wintry precipitation Feb. 13 that led to several motor vehicle accidents throughout Monroe County. One fatal accident claimed the life of Antonio Crayton, 28, of Tupelo who was hit by a vehicle and thrown over the Highway 45 river bridge in Aberdeen and onto the ground.
He had gone to get help from the Aberdeen Police Department after checking on someone who had an accident on the bridge and was struck by the vehicle after returning to the scene.
Road conditions quickly deteriorated at the beginning of last week.
“It’s worse than it looks, and we’re backed up. The wreckers are backed up,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook Feb. 16, adding road conditions were worse last Tuesday compared to Monday. “If you get out and get off the road, count on your vehicle staying there because everybody’s backed up.”
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office worked an 18-wheeler tie-up Feb. 16 on a hill on Highway 278 in Greenwood Springs, which halted traffic for more than two and a half hours.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported another 18-wheeler tie-up later that day on Highway 278 near Burr Road, between Hatley and Quincy. Law enforcement faced the same issues the following day on Highway 278.
At points, certain roads were temporarily closed to traffic to avoid incidents.
Through their social media platforms, both the Aberdeen and Amory police departments and the Mississippi Highway Patrol urged people to not drive on the roads unless it was absolutely necessary.
They were all among the several departments throughout the region that worked several calls of people running into ditches. Crook noted extra staff was called in to respond to the number of drivers who slid into ditches throughout the county, and deputies were stretched thin responded to those calls.
Aside from traffic issues, Monroe County has fared well for the most part with Winter Storm Uri.
“Our calls at 911 have been really slow. We’ve had a couple of medical calls and people who slid into a ditch,” Sanderson said earlier last week. “Power outages have been very minimal. What has gone out has come back on within an hour or so. Most of the calls we had were from the Wren area, which is Okolona Power.”
Winter Storm Viola posed a more adverse effect on the county, however.
The number of power outages increased through the second round, with Monroe County Electric Power Association reporting large issues in areas such as Lackey, Smithville and Greenwood Springs. 4-County Electric Power Association also worked outages in Monroe County, as did city electric departments.
“The crews from all the power providers did a great job in getting power restored fast. We were spared the freezing rain in Monroe County that went a little south of here, but they’ve done a great job. The public did a great job in conserving energy, especially on the day when it was single-digit temperatures,” said Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
He said in retrospect, last week’s winter storms may have as much of an impact as the 1994 ice storm that struck Mississippi.
“It was such a wide swath across the state, from the Alabama line all the way to the [Mississippi] river. There’s been a huge strain on the system, but the local utility crews did a great job in responding. By in large, we were able to dodge a much larger bullet here,” Presley said.
Sanderson expressed her thanks to Parker for giving her daily updates on the weather and for local responders for helping with her 911 staff.
“Johnny Parker is Monroe County’s own personal meteorologist and he’s my hero.
“The deputies have been taking our dispatchers back and forth to work, so I am so thankful to Kevin Crook and his crew. They saved us. That’s something we cannot do is shut down 911 or the sheriff’s department or the ambulance service or the police departments,” she said.